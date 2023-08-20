Niger State’s N900m Aid: 640 Farmers to Benefit from COVID-19 Recovery

The Niger Government has distributed farm inputs worth N900 million. This initiative will benefit 640 farmers across 25 Local Government Areas. Governor Umaru Bago inaugurated the distribution exercise in Minna.
He explained that the intervention is part of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Result Area 2.
NG-CARES is a collaboration between the World Bank and the Federal Government. It aims to support communities, households, and businesses affected by COVID-19.
The 640 farmers will benefit from input support under rice, maize, and sorghum value chains. Aquaculture and broiler farmers in four Local Government Areas will also benefit.
The farmers will receive 78 metric tonnes of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium (NPK) and Urea fertilizers. They will also get 4.75 metric tonnes of rice, maize, and sorghum seeds.
Other inputs include 1,040 litres of herbicides, 520 litres of insecticide, 4,000-day-old chicken, 8,000 fingerlings, and 15 metric tonnes of feed. Each beneficiary will be given two bags of 50 kilogrammes (kg) of NPK and one bag of Urea fertilizer.
Other inputs include two litres of herbicide, a litre of pesticide, and 10kg of rice and maize seeds. 5kg of sorghum seeds will also be distributed.
The government will also distribute low-hanging fruit seedlings, drought-resistant crop varieties, and oil palm plantation seedlings. The agricultural livelihood and food security support under NG-CARES aims to mitigate impacts on agricultural livelihoods and enhance farmers’ resilience.
Editorial:
The Niger Government’s decision to invest N900 million in farming is a strategic and timely move. It aligns with the broader goal of economic recovery post-COVID-19.
Agriculture is a vital sector in Nigeria, and the pandemic has highlighted the importance of food security. Sustainable farming practices must be supported.
The government supports individual livelihoods by targeting 640 farmers across various value chains. It also strengthens the entire agricultural ecosystem.
Collaboration with international bodies like the World Bank adds credibility to the initiative. It ensures that global best practices are followed.
However, transparency in distribution and fair selection of beneficiaries is crucial. The government must also provide ongoing support and training.
This ensures that farmers can make the best use of the inputs. The initiative is in the right direction, but success depends on practical implementation and continuous monitoring.
Did You Know?
- NG-CARES is a collaboration between the World Bank and the Federal Government of Nigeria.
- It focuses on COVID-19 recovery.
- Agriculture contributes significantly to Nigeria’s GDP.
- It employs a large portion of the population.
- Sustainable farming practices are essential for food security and environmental protection.