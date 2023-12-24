Nigeria Advances with Its First Agricultural Commodity Grading Policy

The Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) has disclosed a significant challenge facing Nigerian commodities in the global market: rejection due to substandard grading. This issue has led to substantial foreign exchange losses for the country. At a Northern Regional Validation Workshop on Nigerian Agricultural Commodity Standards Grading Policy Development, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Harvest Plus, NABG’s Director General, Mr. Jafar Umar, emphasised the need for a shift in perspective. He pointed out that Nigerian agriculture must evolve beyond mere subsistence, highlighting the critical need for a policy that ensures Nigerian produce meets international grading standards.
Dr. Dahiru Adamu, a food scientist, echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of reviving and adhering to a grading system that meets global standards. This approach would benefit farmers, marketers, processors, and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector.
Mr. Celestine Okanya, a senior consultant on the project and Chairman of the Policy Development Committee, described the policy formulation as timely. He expressed optimism that its successful implementation would lead to zero rejection of Nigerian produce abroad. The policy, noted for being the first private sector-driven agricultural grading initiative, is undergoing validation across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones and is set for presentation in Abuja.
Editorial
The recent revelation by the Nigeria Agribusiness Group about rejecting Nigerian commodities in international markets is a wake-up call for the nation’s agricultural sector. This situation highlights the urgent need for standardisation and presents an opportunity for Nigeria to redefine its agricultural practices.
For too long, Nigerian agriculture has been viewed merely as a means of survival, lacking the strategic approach required in today’s global market. The development of the first agricultural commodity grading policy is a step in the right direction, signalling a move towards professionalism and quality assurance in agriculture. This policy is more than just a set of guidelines; it’s a transformative tool that can elevate Nigerian agriculture to international standards.
The potential benefits of this policy are manifold. It promises to enhance the global acceptance of Nigerian produce, thereby increasing market access and foreign exchange earnings. Moreover, it can instil a sense of pride and confidence among Nigerian farmers, knowing their produce can compete globally.
However, the success of this policy hinges on its effective implementation. It requires a collaborative effort between the government, private sector, and agricultural stakeholders. Training and educating farmers on the new grading standards, providing necessary resources, and ensuring compliance are crucial steps towards realising this vision.
As we look forward to the policy’s adoption, we must also consider the broader implications for Nigerian agriculture. This initiative could catalyse a more comprehensive reform in the sector, encompassing technological advancements, sustainable farming practices, and enhanced supply chain management. Embracing these changes will improve the quality of Nigerian produce and position Nigeria as a critical player in the global agricultural market.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest agricultural producers in Africa, with agriculture contributing about 24% to its GDP.
- The country is a significant producer of crops like yams, cassava, and cocoa, but much of its agricultural produce is consumed domestically.
- Nigeria’s agricultural sector employs about 70% of its labour force, yet it faces challenges like low productivity and lack of modern technology.
- The Nigerian government has recently launched several initiatives to diversify the economy, with a strong focus on agriculture.
- Despite its vast agricultural potential, Nigeria still imports significant food, highlighting the need for improved efficiency and productivity.