Nigeria Could Save N1T Annually with Cassava Flour in Bread

The former president of the National Cassava Growers Association (NCGA), Pastor Segun Adewumi, has made a significant claim. He states Nigeria could save up to N1 trillion annually by incorporating 20% cassava flour into bread production.
Adewumi spoke at a roundtable dialogue organized by the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN). The event took place over the weekend in Abuja.
Nigeria is the world’s largest producer of cassava. Adewumi believes the crop has untapped potential for an industrial revolution in the country.
In 2014, Nigeria spent billions on importing cassava derivatives. These include industrial starch, biofuel, and sweeteners.
Adewumi argues that bread can tolerate up to 40% cassava flour. This would improve the bread’s quality and save on import bills.
The high cost of cassava production in Nigeria is a concern. Adewumi attributes this to outdated agricultural practices in the country.
Editorial
Cassava Flour in Bread: A Recipe for Economic Growth
The proposal to include 20% cassava flour in bread production could be a game-changer for Nigeria’s economy. It’s not just about saving N1 trillion annually; it’s about tapping into the untapped potential of a crop that Nigeria produces in abundance.
The high cost of cassava production remains a hurdle. This is mainly due to outdated agricultural practices that need urgent modernization.
Incorporating cassava flour into bread could have multiple benefits. It could improve bread quality and provide employment opportunities in the cassava industry.
However, the proposal raises questions about its feasibility. How will the government ensure quality control and a consistent supply of cassava flour?
Did You Know?
- Cassava is the third-largest source of carbohydrates for human food in the world.
- Nigeria is the world’s largest producer of cassava, with an annual output of over 50 million tonnes.
- Cassava can be processed into products like flour, starch, and biofuel.
- The crop is known for its resilience, as it can grow in poor soil conditions and requires little water.
- Cassava leaves are also edible and are rich in protein and vitamins.