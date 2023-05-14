Nigeria is poised to formulate an effective implementation strategy for the Food System Transformation Pathway to augment security and tackle unemployment among the youth and women.
This revelation was made public in Abuja by Dr. Sanjo Faniran, the National Convenor of the UN Food Systems and the Director of Social Development at the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.
The forthcoming strategy seeks to confront several critical issues plaguing the nation, including poverty, scarcity of nutritious food, and the populace’s lack of minimum dietary diversity.
It will also target health challenges such as stunting, chronic malnutrition, underweight, anemia, and diet-related noncommunicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, stroke, and cancer.
Dr. Faniran explained that the national initiative for transforming food systems is set to achieve numerous goals by 2030.
These include promoting sustainable food trade, empowering women in agriculture, and enhancing the country’s Environmental Performance Index score.
The food system pathways are designed to bolster the productivity and sustainability of the food system.
They also aim to promote health and nutrition, minimize greenhouse gas emissions, and boost socio-economic development in Nigeria.
The successful execution of these pathways necessitates a collaborative approach, engaging stakeholders at all levels to ensure the attainment of the set objectives.
The ministry has planned a zonal workshop in Kano on Monday and another in Awka, Anambra, on Thursday.
These workshops, organized in collaboration with the Kano State Government, World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organisation, IFAD, GAIN, and AGRA, will bring stakeholders together to discuss the strategy’s development.
The Kano workshop will serve as a platform to gather inputs from all Northern States, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive strategy implementation.
Similarly, consultation workshops will gather diverse stakeholders in the Food System Value Chain, thereby strengthening and ensuring an inclusive and collectively-owned Plan, taking into account the stakeholders’ various professional, technical, and socio-economic positions.
Editorial Note: A Food Systems Revolution is Upon Us
Nigeria is at the cusp of a revolution – one that could fundamentally transform our food systems, boost security, and curb unemployment among the youth and women.
Through Dr. Sanjo Faniran, the National Convenor of the UN Food Systems, the government has unveiled an ambitious implementation strategy for the Food System Transformation Pathway.
This strategy is not a quick fix but a long-term vision toward 2030.
Today, Nigeria grapples with many challenges, from poverty and malnutrition to diet-related noncommunicable diseases.
Our food systems are fraught with inefficiencies and vulnerabilities, and our populace lacks access to a diverse, nutritious diet.
This strategy aims to address these pressing issues head-on, targeting health challenges such as stunting, chronic malnutrition, and various forms of cancer.
This initiative is a beacon of hope, a transformative approach that promises to amplify the productivity and sustainability of our food system.
It seeks to promote health and nutrition, minimize greenhouse gas emissions, and kindle socio-economic development.
The strategy’s ambitious targets, including empowering women in agriculture and enhancing Nigeria’s Environmental Performance Index score, are laudable.
However, this strategy must not become another document gathering dust on a shelf.
It requires a multi-stakeholder approach, a collaborative effort that leaves no stone unturned.
The scheduled zonal workshops in Kano and Awka allow all stakeholders to contribute their inputs and ensure a jointly-owned Plan.
The government and its partners must ensure that these workshops are not mere talk shops but a platform for fruitful discourse that will lead to practical solutions.
The Food System Value Chain stakeholders must bring their professional, technical, and socioeconomic expertise.
The success of this strategy depends on this collaborative spirit and an unwavering commitment to follow through on the plans.
Moreover, the government must establish a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to track progress and make necessary adjustments.
There should be transparency in sharing progress with the public, keeping them informed and engaged.
We need to remember that the stakes are high.
Failure is not an option when tackling the pressing issues of food security, malnutrition, and unemployment.
The government, stakeholders, and indeed all Nigerians must rise to the occasion and ensure the successful implementation of this strategy.
Our call to action is this: let us all rally behind this initiative, participate actively in the workshops, and contribute our ideas and resources to make this vision a reality.
Let us join hands and transform our food systems for a healthier, more prosperous Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- According to the Global Hunger Index 2021, Nigeria ranks 101 out of 116 countries, indicating severe hunger.
- The World Bank reports that 50% of Nigeria’s population lives in poverty, earning less than $1.90 daily.
- The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that about 37% of children in Nigeria under five are stunted due to malnutrition.
Benefits of Yohaig NG:
Staying informed is crucial, especially concerning matters directly impacting our lives, such as transforming our food systems.
Yohaig NG is your reliable source for the latest Naija news today, providing up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of the issues that matter most to you.
We value your input and welcome your contributions.
If you have insights, opinions, or experiences, don’t hesitate to comment below.
Engaging in discussions can lead to more understanding and even actionable solutions.
Let’s work together to shape a better future for Nigeria.