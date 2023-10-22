Peter Obi: Meet Nigeria’s Food Needs Before Exporting

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), has emphasised the importance of Nigeria prioritising its local food needs before considering exports. He believes that the nation should engage in extensive and continuous agricultural activities to achieve this. Speaking at the 47th annual conference of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) in Umuahia, Abia State, Obi expressed his vision of Nigeria transforming into a producing nation rather than remaining a consumer.
The former Anambra State governor highlighted the vast agricultural potential of Nigeria, noting its expansive landmass of 923,769 square kilometres, with 34 million hectares being arable. He stressed that with such resources, Nigeria has no excuse not to be a leading exporter of food and agricultural products. Obi’s vision also encompasses a future where the naira’s exchange rate equals that of the US dollar, achievable if Nigeria reduces its import dependency.
NIFST President, Prof. Joseph Abu, expressed concerns about Nigeria’s struggle to feed its population and the significant foreign exchange spent on food imports. He believes that promoting locally processed foods internationally can bolster the nation’s economy and promote sustainable, healthy traditional foods.
Editorial:
The sentiments expressed by Peter Obi, as reported by Yohaig NG, resonate deeply with the aspirations of many Nigerians. The emphasis on self-sufficiency, especially in the agricultural sector, is not just about economic growth but also about national pride and security. Relying heavily on imports, especially for necessities like food, places the nation in a vulnerable position.
It’s commendable that leaders like Obi are championing the cause of local production. However, it’s not just about producing for local consumption but ensuring that what’s produced meets international standards, making it competitive on the global stage.
We believe that for Nigeria to truly realise its potential in the agricultural sector, there needs to be a multi-pronged approach. This includes investing in research and development, providing training and resources to farmers, and establishing robust supply chains. The government, private sector, and individuals all have roles to play in making this vision a reality.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is often referred to as the “Giant of Africa” due to its large population and economy.
- Agriculture was the primary source of Nigeria’s revenue before the oil boom in the 1970s.
- The Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) plays a crucial role in promoting food science and technology in the country.
- Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups, each with its unique cuisine and food practices.
- Cassava, yam, rice, and maize are some of the staple foods grown in Nigeria.