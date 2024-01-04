Poultry Association Seeks Government Aid for Grain Shortages in 2024

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has called on the Federal Government to provide grain interventions in 2024 to support the poultry sector. Mr. Mojeed Iyiola, Chairman of PAN’s Lagos chapter, stressed the necessity of sustained government support for the sector’s prosperity in a conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
Iyiola highlighted the struggles faced by poultry farmers in recent years, particularly in procuring essential inputs like maize and soya beans. He expressed gratitude for the Lagos State Government’s interventions in maize supply for feed milling last year. He appealed to the Federal Government to fulfil its promise of providing substantial maize for poultry farmers. “We hope to start seeing the maize intervention from the federal government, which will start rolling in. We believe 2024 will be a profitable year for poultry farmers with these interventions,” he said.
Additionally, Mr Godwin Egbebe, the National Publicity Secretary of PAN, called on the government to halt the export and smuggling of local grains to neighbouring countries, identifying the high cost of grains as a significant challenge for the industry. He urged measures to stop grain exports and smuggling to countries like Togo, Ghana, and the Benin Republic. “We need to be self-sufficient locally before we start exportation of our grains,” Egbebe stated, emphasizing the need for strategic bailouts for the sector in the year.
The poultry industry has been facing numerous challenges, with the rise in feed costs being particularly significant. This issue has been exacerbated by the global supply reduction due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The inflation in poultry products has led to decreased public demand. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Food Price Watch for November, there was a significant increase in the cost of beef and eggs and a 76.01% increase in maize prices from November 2022 to 2023. A report by Nairametrics also projected that the prices of staple crops like maize, millet, and cereals in West Africa would rise above their 5-year average in 2024.
Editorial:
The Poultry Association of Nigeria’s (PAN) appeal for government intervention in the face of grain shortages is a critical call to action that highlights the interconnectedness of agriculture, government policy, and food security. The challenges the poultry industry faces, exacerbated by global events and local economic conditions, underscore the vulnerability of this vital sector. The government’s role in ensuring the stability and prosperity of the poultry industry cannot be overstated.
The request for grain interventions is not just about supporting poultry farmers; it’s about safeguarding the food supply chain and mitigating the impact of global market fluctuations on local economies. The high cost of poultry feed, driven by the scarcity of critical ingredients like maize and soya beans, has a ripple effect, leading to increased prices of poultry products and affecting the affordability of protein sources for the general public.
The call to halt the export and smuggling of local grains is a plea for strategic resource management. It’s a recognition that national food security should take precedence over short-term economic gains from exports. Ensuring self-sufficiency in grain production is essential for the stability of the poultry industry and, by extension, the nation’s food security.
As we reflect on the situation, it becomes evident that a collaborative approach involving government support, strategic policy-making, and industry resilience is required. The government’s response to PAN’s call will testify to its commitment to the agricultural sector and its understanding of the broader implications of these challenges on national well-being.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest poultry producers in Africa, with the sector playing a significant role in the country’s agricultural economy.
- The poultry industry in Nigeria is a significant source of employment and income for millions of people, including farmers, feed suppliers, and distributors.
- Maize and soya beans are critical components of poultry feed, and their availability directly impacts the cost of poultry production.
- The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a global impact on grain supplies, as both countries are significant exporters of grains.
- The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in Nigeria regularly monitors and reports food prices, providing valuable data for policy-making and economic analysis.