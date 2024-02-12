Tinubu’s Plan: Nigeria to Export Food with Mechanised Farming Boost

President Bola Tinubu, in a recent statement, declared his administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria into a self-sufficient entity in food production and a net exporter of agricultural products through an initiative he described as “aggressive mechanisation.” This announcement was made during a meeting with a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
In his address, encapsulated in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu: We are determined to achieve food sufficiency for Nigeria,’ signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu also pledged support for the 2024 Hajj pilgrims, underlining the role of spiritual pursuits in nation-building. He detailed plans to enhance agricultural productivity by introducing thousands of tractors, expanding farmland, providing farmers with low-interest loans, and making significant investments in irrigation.
Tinubu underscored the importance of collaboration between political and spiritual leaders to foster national unity and progress. Additionally, he outlined his government’s dedication to improving healthcare through modernising hospitals, professional training, and implementing comprehensive health insurance for all citizens.
Sheikh Mahe Niass, speaking for the Tijaniyya delegation, lauded President Tinubu’s dedication to Nigeria’s peace, progress, and stability. He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and assured him of the Global Tijaniyya Movement’s support and prayers. The visit concluded with prayers for Nigeria’s continued progress, unity, and prosperity and for divine guidance and strength for President Tinubu.
Editorial:
President Bola Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria’s agricultural sector represents a bold and necessary leap towards securing the nation’s food independence and establishing its stance as a food exporter. This initiative, rooted in “aggressive mechanisation,” is not just an economic strategy; it’s a redefinition of Nigeria’s relationship with agriculture, technology, and self-reliance.
The commitment to mechanised agriculture is a testament to the administration’s recognition of the sector’s potential to drive economic growth, reduce poverty, and ensure food security. By focusing on mechanisation, the government aims to address longstanding challenges such as low productivity, inefficient farming practices, and the agricultural sector’s vulnerability to climate change.
Tinubu’s holistic approach, which includes supporting spiritual endeavours and improving healthcare, reflects a comprehensive strategy for national development. It acknowledges the interconnectedness of economic prosperity, spiritual well-being, and health in building a resilient and united nation.
As we embark on this journey towards agricultural transformation, it’s crucial for all stakeholders, including farmers, investors, and international partners, to collaborate in realising this vision. The success of this initiative will not only elevate Nigeria’s status on the global stage but also inspire a new generation of farmers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.
In embracing mechanised farming, Nigeria is sowing the seeds for a future where hunger and poverty are alleviated and all share prosperity. We look forward to a future where Nigeria feeds itself and contributes significantly to feeding the world.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest agricultural producers in Africa, with agriculture contributing a significant portion to the nation’s GDP and employment.
- Mechanised farming involves using various machinery to increase the efficiency and productivity of agricultural practices, a shift from traditional farming methods.
- The Global Tijaniyya Movement is one of the most oversized Sufi orders in the world, with a significant following in Nigeria, emphasising the country’s rich spiritual diversity.
- Comprehensive health insurance coverage in Nigeria ensures that all citizens have access to affordable and quality healthcare services, a critical component of national well-being.
- Introducing thousands of tractors and other modern farming equipment can dramatically transform the agricultural landscape, making farming less labour-intensive and more productive.