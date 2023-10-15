Zamfara Reaps Bumper Harvest Amidst Enhanced Army Operations

Brigadier General Sani Ahmed, the Commander of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Gusau, has attributed the bumper harvest of farm produce in Zamfara State this farming season to the intensified security operations in the region. He pledged the continuation of harvest and farm troops’ patrol to ensure that farmers could harvest their produce without any attacks.
This commitment was expressed during a meeting with the chairman and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council, at the Headquarters 1 Brigade, where he also sought national interest in news reportage from the journalists.
In previous years, farmers in Zamfara State’s rural communities have faced attacks from bandits on their farmlands, with some even paying levies to criminal gangs to access their farms. This situation has resulted in the loss of lives and a shortage of farm produce from the state and neighbouring North-Western states.
Some farmers in the rural communities have needed military escorts to transport their limited farm produce to the state capital, Gusau. However, the Brigade commander of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army Gusau, has noted a significant improvement in the situation, expressing hope that by next year’s rainy season, escorts to transport goods within the state may no longer be necessary.
Editorial
The bumper harvest in Zamfara State amidst the enhanced security operations by the Nigerian Army is a beacon of hope and a testament to the potential impact of effective security measures on agricultural productivity.
The assurance of safety for farmers, who have previously been tormented by bandits, is not only a step towards food security but also a move that can significantly impact the economic stability of the region. We believe that the strategic deployment and operations of the army in ensuring that farmers can access and work on their lands without fear of attacks is pivotal.
However, while the current situation indicates a positive development, it is imperative that these security operations are sustained and further strengthened to ensure long-term safety and productivity in the region.
The government and relevant stakeholders must also explore additional strategies to permanently eradicate the threat of bandits and other criminal elements in the farming communities.
Moreover, it is crucial to address the root causes of banditry and establish rehabilitative and preventive measures to deter the emergence of new criminal groups.
The narrative of Zamfara’s bumper harvest should catalyze a nationwide strategy aimed at securing all farming communities, thereby ensuring that the nation moves closer to achieving food sufficiency and economic stability.
Did You Know?
- Zamfara State, located in North-West Nigeria, was the first state to introduce Sharia law in the country.
- The state has faced significant security challenges, including banditry and kidnapping, particularly in rural areas.
- Agriculture is a major source of income for many residents of Zamfara State, with farming being a predominant occupation.
- Zamfara State is rich in solid minerals, including gold, which has unfortunately also contributed to security challenges in the region.
- The state was created on October 1, 1996, by the Sani Abacha government.