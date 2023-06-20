Art Industry in Nigeria Urged to Boost GDP Contribution

Patrons MCAA, a renowned art advisory and dealership firm, has urged the Nigerian art industry to significantly contribute to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), estimated at $440 billion.
The call was made by Ms Keturah Ovio, a director at Patrons MCAA, announcing an upcoming miniature art exhibition titled “Small & Iconic”, scheduled for June 23 at The Art Hotel Lagos.
Ovio highlighted the disparity between Nigeria and its global counterparts, attributing their success in the arts to higher levels of investment and commitment. She noted that a lack of investment hinders the Nigerian art industry’s growth, resulting in a negligible contribution to the GDP.
Drawing comparisons, she pointed out that countries with large GDPs have thriving art markets that engage many young and creative individuals in the economy. She cited Singapore’s art contribution to the GDP, which tripled to $1.3 billion between 1996 and 2015, as an example of what can be achieved with substantial investment.
Despite the challenges, Ovio acknowledged the dynamism of the Nigerian art industry, with local art products being exported to various parts of the world, including London and Paris.
She emphasised that many young artists need funding and policy support to unlock their potential and talents, calling on the government to intervene and make the industry more attractive.
Editorial
A Call for Investment: Boosting Nigeria’s GDP through the Arts
The Nigerian art industry is at a crossroads.
On the one hand, it is a vibrant and dynamic sector, teeming with talent and potential.
Conversely, it is an underfunded and underappreciated industry, contributing minimally to the nation’s GDP.
Critics may argue that the arts are not a viable economic sector but a luxury rather than a necessity.
This viewpoint, however, overlooks the significant economic contributions the arts can make.
Countries like Singapore have demonstrated that the arts can significantly contribute to the GDP with suitable investment and commitment.
The challenge, therefore, is not in the potential of the arts industry but in the lack of investment and policy support.
The government must recognise the arts as a viable economic sector and provide funding and policy support.
The upcoming “Small & Iconic” exhibition is a testament to the potential of the Nigerian art industry.
It is a showcase of talent and creativity, a glimpse into what could be a thriving and prosperous sector. But for this potential to be realised, there needs to be a concerted effort from all stakeholders.
The government must invest in the arts, provide policy support, and create an enabling environment for artists.
The private sector needs to recognise the potential of the arts and invest in it.
And the artists themselves need to continue creating, innovating, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian art industry is one of the most vibrant in Africa, with a rich history and a diverse range of artistic expressions.
- Nigerian artists have gained international recognition, with their works being displayed in prestigious galleries and exhibitions worldwide.
- The Nigerian art market is growing, with many art fairs, exhibitions, and auctions each year.
- Despite the challenges, the Nigerian art industry has shown resilience and adaptability, with artists finding innovative ways to create and showcase their work amidst economic and social challenges.
- The Nigerian art industry has the potential to contribute significantly to the nation’s GDP with suitable investment and policy support.
For those seeking the latest Naija news today, Yohaig NG is your go-to platform.
We provide comprehensive coverage of all significant events, ensuring our readers are always up-to-date with the latest happenings.
Yohaig NG is committed to delivering reliable and timely news, making it an invaluable resource for all your news needs.
We encourage our readers to engage with our content and share their views in the comment section.