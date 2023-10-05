Prof. Femi Shaka to Lead Zuma Film Festival Jury

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has declared Prof. Femi Shaka as the Chairman of the jury for the Zuma Film Festival (ZUFF).
A statement released on Thursday by NFC’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr Brian Etuk, shared this development. Shaka, along with the seven other jury members, is tasked with adjudicating all entries in the Competition Category of the festival.
The jury, comprising both Nigerian and international film stakeholders, is expected to leverage their extensive experience in determining the winners.
Prof. Shaka is widely recognized as one of the most esteemed scholars and specialists in arts, theatre, and film development. His significant contributions to the blossoming of Nigeria’s dynamic movie industry, Nollywood, are well acknowledged.
Shaka is a fervent advocate for cinema as a national development tool, often campaigning for the establishment of a department of film and television studies. The 13th edition of ZUFF, themed “Cultural Convergence”, is scheduled to take place from December 1 to December 10 in Abuja.
Editorial
The announcement of Prof. Femi Shaka as the Chairman of the Zuma Film Festival jury underscores a pivotal moment in the Nigerian film industry.
The Zuma Film Festival, which has gradually carved a niche for itself as a significant platform for filmmakers, is a testament to the burgeoning potential of Nollywood and the broader Nigerian film industry.
We believe that the selection of jury members, especially a figure as prominent as Prof. Shaka, should not merely be a ceremonial act but should catalyze elevating the standards and global competitiveness of our films.
The role of a film festival, particularly one that has garnered international recognition like ZUFF, is not only to showcase the creative prowess of filmmakers but also to stimulate discussions, collaborations, and innovations within the industry.
The theme, “Cultural Convergence”, is apt, considering the current global dynamics and the need to foster a fusion of ideas, narratives, and cinematic techniques that reflect our diverse cultural tapestry.
We advocate for a festival that not only celebrates films but also becomes a hub where knowledge, ideas, and skills are exchanged, thereby contributing to the holistic development of the Nigerian film industry.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) was established in 1979 and it operates as a parastatal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.
- Nollywood, Nigeria’s movie industry, is considered to be the second-largest film producer in the world, in terms of the number of movies produced annually.
- The Zuma Film Festival (ZUFF) is an annual film festival in Nigeria which was established in 1992 and is organized by the Nigerian Film Corporation.
- Prof. Femi Shaka is a Professor of Film and Media Studies and has written extensively on the Nigerian film industry.
- The theme for the 13th edition of ZUFF, “Cultural Convergence”, reflects a global trend where cultures intersect through the medium of film, enabling the sharing of stories and experiences across different cultural and geographical landscapes.