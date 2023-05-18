Abuja and Kano Airports Concession to Infuse $800M into the Nigerian Economy

The Nigerian Federal Government has given the green light to concession Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.
These agreements, lasting for 20 and 30 years, respectively, will be a significant revenue generator for the country.
As the concessionaire, Corporación America Airports is expected to contribute about $800m (equivalent to N368.8bn) in fees and taxes to the government coffers.
“This sum matches the funds we borrowed to construct the four airports,” Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika relayed to correspondents after this week’s Federal Executive Council assembly headed by President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa.
The Minister highlighted that Wednesday’s consent aligns with the ministry’s strategic plan to bring national assets under concession, steering clear of privatisation.
He elaborated, “We are talking about a concession for both the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.
The victorious bidders, Mssr Corporación America Airports consortium, which includes Mssr Mota-Engil Africa and Mssr Mota-Engil Nigeria, will operate under a PPP arrangement for 20 years in Abuja and 30 years in Kano.”
Detailing the fees and taxes expected from the deal, Sirika stated,
“The upfront fees are $7m for Abuja and $1.5m for Kano. Fixed concession fees total $401.2m for Abuja and $21m for Kano. Variable costs concession fee for Abuja is $154m and $26.9m for Kano. Taxes amount to $111.2m for Abuja and $42.7m for Kano, plus ICRC’s supervision fees of $16.4m for Abuja and $5.3m for Kano. The combined contribution to government funds is $800m, comprising $700m from Abuja and $97.4m from Kano.”
Sirika clarified that these stipulated fees are distinct from the ongoing revenue the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will generate from passenger service charges, projected to amass $4bn (N1.84tn).
Finally, in keeping with future aviation trends encompassing space exploration, Sirika revealed that the Ministry of Aviation would be renamed the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace of Nigeria.
The concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, is a decisive step forward in unlocking the economic potential of Nigeria’s aviation industry.
By working with Corporación America Airports, the Federal Government projects to generate around $800m over the concession term.
This move is not just a leap towards financial sustainability but a long-overdue implementation of strategic infrastructure management.
Under this arrangement, Nigeria stands to benefit significantly.
Firstly, the concessionaire is expected to enhance operational efficiency, improving passenger experiences.
Moreover, the arrangement allows for the financial burden of maintenance and improvements to be shared, thereby lessening the government’s financial load.
Indeed, some critics might argue that this cedes too much control over private entities.
However, Minister Hadi Sirika explained that the government’s revenue from the deal matches the funds initially borrowed to construct the airports, thus returning the investment while retaining oversight.
Furthermore, this does not include the continuous revenue that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will generate from passenger service charges.
This move signals a shift towards global best practices for the aviation sector.
Instead of privatisation, a concession presents a win-win scenario where the government and private consortium can work symbiotically, sharing the gains and burdens of managing these critical infrastructures.
The step to rename the Ministry of Aviation to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace of Nigeria signals the country’s readiness to align with global trends, especially with the advent of space exploration.
As aviation boundaries expand, Nigeria prepares to navigate this new frontier.
The time is ripe for those in power to champion these changes with commitment and vigilance, ensuring the transparency of these agreements and the diligent supervision of the implemented projects.
The potential for growth, development, and prosperity hinges on their actions.
As concerned citizens, our readers must actively participate in discussions, questioning and analysing the decisions that impact our shared future.
Embrace this new phase in our aviation industry as a driver for progress and innovation.
