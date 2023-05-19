Federal Government Concessions Abuja and Kano Airports, Expected to Generate Over $4bn Revenue

Yesterday, the Federal Government announced that it has successfully concessioned the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano.
James Odaudu, the Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Minister of Aviation, signed the statement confirming the news. The concessions occurred following the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) approval.
Odaudu revealed that the Corporation American Airport Consortium has emerged as the preferred bidder. The Consortium includes Corporation American Airports, Mota Engil Africa, and Mota Engil Nigeria.
The Consortium is set to make upfront payments of $7 million for NAIA and $1.5 million for MAKIA. Odaudu also stated that the total projected nominal revenues from the combined concession of NAIA and MAKIA are expected to exceed $4 billion throughout the concession period.
Moreover, over 70% of these projected revenues will be payable to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
He added that the concessions of the Abuja and Kano airports align with the Aviation Roadmap, which the President approved on October 18, 2016. It signifies the ministry’s commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s aviation sector.
The partnership agreement will remain effective for 20 years for NAIA and 30 years for MAKIA.
Editorial “Breathing New Life into Nigeria’s Aviation Sector through Concessions”
The recent concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by the Federal Government is a welcome development that promises to bolster Nigeria’s aviation sector.
It is expected to generate more than $4 billion in revenues, with over 70% going back to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, thus potentially catalyzing economic growth and infrastructure development.
Did you know?
- Concessioning allows public sector entities to partner with private sector entities. It allows the private sector to operate, maintain, and invest in public infrastructure while the public sector retains ownership.
