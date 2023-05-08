Max Air Tire Incident Prompts NSIB And NCAA To Launch Investigation

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Board (NSIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have announced their intention to investigate the Max Air tire loss event comprehensively.
The incident transpired on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja.
In a statement released on Monday, the NCAA Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu explained that the findings from the investigation would enable both agencies to offer suitable recommendations, ensuring such events do not recur.
Capt. Nuhu provided details of the Max Air flight NGL1649, a B737 aircraft with the registration 5N-MBD en route from Yola to Abuja, carrying 144 passengers and six crew members.
Upon landing at Abuja airport, the aircraft lost several tires, but the flight crew brought it to a safe stop on Runway 22 at 2.57 pm local time.
All individuals on board were securely evacuated, and the airport emergency services, including the rescue and firefighting services, responded excellently.
Due to the disabled aircraft on the runway, Abuja airport had to be shut down temporarily, as it is a single-runway airport.
The NCAA, FAAN, NAMA, and NSIB worked collaboratively to promptly remove the disabled aircraft from the runway and reopen the airport for flight operations.
Meanwhile, many domestic and international flights were stranded at Abuja airport, and incoming flights had to be diverted to alternative airports.
After replacing the damaged wheels and moving the aircraft to an assigned parking position, authorities inspected and cleared the runway of debris.
The airport was reopened for flight operations after 8 pm.
Capt. Nuhu expressed concern over sensational media reports, which mischaracterized the event as a crash landing, causing panic among the traveling public.
He urged the media to seek clarification and information to provide accurate reports.
The NCAA and other aviation agencies remain committed to ensuring the continued safety of flight operations in Nigeria.
Editorial
The Importance of a Comprehensive Investigation and Improved Safety Protocols
The recent incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja, where a Max Air flight experienced tire loss during landing, is a stark reminder of the need for thorough investigations and enhanced safety measures in the aviation industry.
The prompt response by airport emergency services, as well as the commendable cooperation between the Nigeria Safety Investigation Board (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority (FAAN), and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), ensured minimal disruption and a swift reopening of the airport.
Nonetheless, the situation could have escalated without proper intervention.
In light of this, the investigation into the cause of the tire loss must be thorough and unbiased.
The outcome will enable authorities to take appropriate measures, improving safety protocols and reducing the risk of similar incidents.
The traveling public must ensure that aviation agencies take all necessary precautions to guarantee their safety.
Consequently, media outlets and aviation authorities should collaborate to provide accurate information about such incidents, dispelling unwarranted panic and fostering public confidence in the industry.
Additionally, aviation authorities should be proactive in their approach to safety, conducting regular inspections and implementing state-of-the-art technologies to detect potential hazards before they escalate into serious incidents.
