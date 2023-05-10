Nigeria and Pakistan Plan Direct Flight Connectivity

The Federal Government has announced a significant development: it has set September 5 as the date to resume international flights into the country entirely.
To streamline air travel between Nigeria and Pakistan, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, spearheaded a delegation to Islamabad, Pakistan, initiating discussions on launching direct flights.
This initiative aims to enhance economic and trade ties between the two nations.
The collaborative mission, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and the Africa Center for Asia +B Studies, provided the Minister with the opportunity to interact with several key figures, including the Acting Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Aviation, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Minister of Commerce of Pakistan.
In their meeting, the Honourable Minister and the Acting Secretary of Aviation of Pakistan, Mr. Hassan Nafir, decided on definitive steps towards initiating direct flights between Nigeria and Pakistan to boost trade and tourism.
They concurred that Nigeria and Pakistan’s existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) should be revitalized soon.
In alignment with this plan, both countries’ officials at the meeting were instructed to review the BASA and draft a practical Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the early commencement of direct flights.
The consensus was that passenger traffic should quadruple from last year’s 7300, leveraging the population advantage of both countries.
The Honourable Minister and his delegation were warmly welcomed by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Mr. Ahsan Bakhtawari, who envisaged the Minister’s visit as an opportunity to strengthen trade relations between Nigeria and Pakistan.
He expressed concerns over the current trade volume between Nigeria and Pakistan, valued at $210M, and called for efforts to increase it.
The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce suggested that trade between Nigeria and Pakistan could be significantly enhanced through direct flight connectivity and urged the Minister to expedite the process.
In response, the Minister acknowledged the pivotal role of flight connectivity in fortifying bilateral and economic relations between nations and pledged to expedite the process before the conclusion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
In a meeting with Mr. Syed Qamar, the Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, Senator Sirika and his host agreed on measures to escalate trade levels between the two countries, with air links recognized as a critical catalyst.
Also, revisiting visa restrictions was emphasized to boost trade, tourism, and commerce.
Senator Sirika invited Pakistani business leaders to seize the myriad investment opportunities across Nigeria’s sectors, highlighting the country as Africa’s prime investment destination.
He stressed the vast business prospects within Nigeria’s Aviation Sector, noting the designation of the country’s four international airports as Economic Free Trade Zones.
On this occasion, the Director of Economic, Bilateral, and Trade Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, proposed the establishment of a Joint Committee to review the existing Trade Agreements between both countries.
He also encouraged Pakistan to sign the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) and the Avoidance of Double Taxation (ADT) Agreement with Nigeria.
The Pakistani Minister of Commerce acknowledged these suggestions and assured his commitment to enhancing trade relations between the two nations.
Editor’s Take
Strengthening Economic Ties: Nigeria and Pakistan’s Flight Path to Prosperity
The recent announcement of the Nigerian Federal Government to resume international flights is a significant stride toward global connectivity. The proposed direct flights between Nigeria and Pakistan are an exciting prospect.
This endeavor, driven by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, is a testament to the government’s commitment to enhancing international ties and fostering economic growth.
This cross-border collaboration seeks to unlock significant economic and trade expansion potential between these two populous nations.
The current state of affairs reveals a good alignment of interests.
The mutual agreement between Nigerian and Pakistani officials to revitalize the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) and fast-track the commencement of direct flights is a commendable step forward.
This decision, aimed at multiplying last year’s passenger traffic by four, demonstrates a keen understanding of both nations’ demographic advantages.
However, the implications of these decisions reach far beyond air travel.
A more streamlined connection between Nigeria and Pakistan could significantly bolster economic and trade relations.
The untapped growth potential is palpable given the current trade volume at $210M.
The insightful suggestion from the President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Ahsan Bakhtawari, is to further enhance trade through business-to-business dialogues, establishing a Nigeria-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, and mutual trade delegation visits, is worthy of serious consideration.
These actions and a direct flight link could drive trade volume growth exponentially.
Moreover, the Minister’s assurance to facilitate the process before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration sends a strong message of dedication to this initiative.
Notably, the discussions extended beyond aviation to touch on visa restrictions, thus recognizing a holistic approach to fostering international relationships.
To materialize these plans, it’s crucial for both countries to not only review the BASA but also to establish a Joint Committee to revisit existing Trade Agreements. Further, Pakistan’s signing of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) and the Avoidance of Double Taxation (ADT) Agreement with Nigeria would signal a commitment to fostering a mutually beneficial economic relationship.
These developments are a call to action for officials in both countries.
This initiative requires prompt attention to finalize agreements and commence direct flights.
Stakeholders must also explore other avenues, such as easing visa restrictions and facilitating business dialogues to realize the full potential of this partnership.
Such proactive action will demonstrate a commitment to this promising opportunity, reinforcing that even amidst a globally challenging period, nations can forge alliances that strengthen bilateral ties and pave the way for economic prosperity.
The Benefits of Yohaig NG
For those interested in keeping abreast of these exciting developments and more, Yohaig NG offers a wealth of benefits.
As a leading provider of the latest Naija news, Yohaig NG is committed to delivering timely, accurate, and comprehensive news updates.
Whether you’re interested in aviation, commerce, politics, or general news, Yohaig NG has you covered.
We make it easy for you to stay informed about the happenings within Nigeria and its interactions on the global stage.
Furthermore, Yohaig NG understands the importance of context, analysis, and comprehensive coverage.
As such, we go beyond the headlines to bring you in-depth stories, helping you understand major news events’ implications and potential impact.
In a rapidly changing world, staying informed is more crucial than ever.
Turn to Yohaig NG for the latest Naija news – your trusted source for news updates that matter.