25% Rebate for Passengers on Cancelled Flights from 2024, Announces NCAA

Starting January 2024, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will enforce a new policy requiring airlines responsible for delayed passengers or flight delays and cancellations to offer a 25% rebate on the next flight for affected travellers. The Acting Director-General of the NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo, made this announcement during a meeting with aviation stakeholders in Lagos.
Najomo highlighted the NCAA’s commitment to enhancing consumer protection and airport certification within the aviation industry. He acknowledged that while some factors causing flight delays or cancellations are beyond airlines’ control, the NCAA is actively working to address these internal issues to improve the air travel experience for passengers.
Addressing the operational challenges faced by airlines, Najomo pointed out that inadequate planning and overambition are leading to these disruptions. He cited examples of airlines with limited aircraft attempting to cover extensive routes, resulting in operational inefficiencies.
Capt. Najomo discussed the economic viability of Nigerian airports. He revealed plans to formulate a policy requiring state-owned airports to be operated by state governments for at least five years before transitioning to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) management. Out of the 32 airports in Nigeria, only about six, including Murtala Muhammed Airport (Lagos), Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport (Abuja), and Port-Harcourt International Airport, are considered economically viable. Najomo emphasised the need for revenue from these viable airports to subsidise operations at other FAAN-managed airports.
Editorial:
The NCAA’s decision to mandate a 25% rebate for passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations is a commendable step towards enhancing consumer rights in Nigeria’s aviation sector. This policy reflects a growing awareness of the need for greater accountability and customer-centric practices in the industry. It acknowledges the inconvenience and disruption caused to passengers by operational inefficiencies and seeks to offer some form of redress.
However, this policy also brings to light the Nigerian aviation industry’s broader challenges, particularly regarding operational planning and airport viability. The issue of airlines overextending their capabilities with limited resources is a concern that needs addressing. It affects the quality of service and poses potential safety risks. Airlines must balance their ambition with realistic operational capabilities to ensure reliability and safety.
The economic viability of Nigerian airports is another critical aspect. The policy to have state-owned airports managed by state governments for a minimum period before FAAN takes over is a strategic move. It encourages local investment and management, potentially leading to more efficient and economically sustainable operations. However, this approach must be accompanied by robust support and oversight to ensure these airports meet the required standards and contribute positively to the nation’s aviation network.
As we look forward to implementing these policies, we must continue improving Nigeria’s air travel quality. This includes enhancing airport infrastructure, ensuring timely and efficient flight operations, and prioritising passenger safety and comfort. The aviation sector is a crucial component of Nigeria’s economy, and its growth and development are vital for national progress.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria, established in 2000.
- Nigeria has over 30 airports, but only a handful are considered economically viable, highlighting the challenges in the country’s aviation sector.
- Consumer protection in aviation is a growing concern globally, with various countries implementing policies to safeguard passengers’ rights.
- The concept of compensating passengers for flight delays and cancellations is widely practised in many parts of the world, including the European Union.
- The Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos is Nigeria’s most significant and busiest airport, serving as a central hub for West Africa.