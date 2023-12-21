46 New Directors Appointed in Nigeria’s Aviation Sector by Minister Keyamo

In a significant reshuffle within Nigeria’s aviation sector, Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has appointed 46 new directors. This move comes shortly after the dismissal of previous directors in various aviation agencies. According to a statement from the Head of Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, these appointments align with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.
The reshuffle affects several key agencies, including the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB). Additionally, a new directorate has been established in FAAN to oversee the facilitation of export cargoes at airports.
The list of new directors for NiMET includes professionals like Prof Vincent Ezikornwor Weli and Prof Odjugo Peter Akpodiogaga Ovuyovwiroye, among others. The NCAA’s new team features Engr Balang Godwin, Yinka Boboye, and Capt. Donald Spiff, to name a few. NAMA’s appointed directors include Muonemeh Ndubuisi Lotenna and John Tayo, while NSIB’s new directors include Engr Abdulahi Babanya and Odita Francis Isioma. FAAN’s reshuffle includes appointments such as Engr. Muniru Adejare Abiola and Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood.
The newly appointed directors are instructed to collect their appointment letters from the Human Resources department of their respective agencies. This overhaul addresses the sector’s challenges, notably creating the Cargo Services Directorate at FAAN.
Editorial
The sweeping changes in Nigeria’s aviation sector, spearheaded by Minister Festus Keyamo with the appointment of 46 new directors, represent a bold step towards revitalizing this crucial industry. This move, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, is a reshuffle and a strategic repositioning of the sector to meet contemporary challenges and opportunities.
Introducing new talent and perspectives across various agencies, including NIMET, NCAA, FAAN, NAMA, and NSIB, clearly signals the government’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and service quality. The creation of the Cargo Services Directorate within FAAN is particularly noteworthy, as it addresses a vital aspect of aviation – facilitating export cargoes, which is essential for Nigeria’s economic growth.
However, the success of these appointments will hinge on the ability of the new directors to implement innovative strategies and reforms. Can they navigate the complexities of the aviation sector and drive meaningful change? How will they balance the demands of modernizing the sector while ensuring safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction?
We believe that with exemplary leadership and a clear vision, these new appointments can usher in a new era of excellence in Nigeria’s aviation sector. It’s an opportunity to enhance operational standards and position Nigeria as a critical player in the global aviation industry.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) manages all the commercial airports in Nigeria and provides service to passenger and cargo airlines.
- The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria, overseeing airports, air traffic, and pilots.
- The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) manages the Nigerian airspace, ensuring safe and efficient air navigation.
- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) provides Nigeria’s meteorological, climatological, and oceanographic data and services.
- The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) investigates aviation accidents and incidents to improve safety standards.