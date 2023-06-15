Air Peace CEO Calls for Immediate Dissolution of Nigeria Air

Allen Onyema, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, has boldly called for the dissolution of Nigeria Air, the national carrier introduced during the previous administration.
Onyema suggests that the country should focus its resources on supporting a flagbearer airline rather than investing in what he describes as a ‘moribund’ national carrier.
Onyema, during his appearance on Arise Television’s morning show, criticised the shareholding structure of Nigeria Air.
He argued that the current arrangement disproportionately favours Ethiopia, with Nigeria bearing the financial burden while Ethiopia gains 49% of the venture without any monetary investment.
The Federal Government recently received the first plane of Nigeria Air, despite protests from local airline operators and a court order barring further action on the project.
Onyema revealed that in 2019, Ethiopian Airlines approached Air Peace for a partnership, but he declined the offer out of patriotism for Nigeria.
He further alleged that the entire management of Nigeria Air, including the DFO, CEO, and all other management positions, would be headed by Ethiopians.
At the same time, Nigerians were relegated to deputy positions. Despite ongoing litigation, Onyema called the unveiling of Nigeria Air a total disrespect of the judiciary that should not be tolerated.
Editorial
The call for the dissolution of Nigeria Air by Allen Onyema, the CEO of Air Peace, raises important questions about our national carrier’s viability and strategic direction.
The concerns raised about the shareholding structure and the alleged favouritism towards Ethiopia are troubling and warrant a thorough investigation.
The role of a national carrier in promoting economic growth and national pride cannot be overstated.
However, such an enterprise must be managed with transparency, fairness, and a clear vision that aligns with the nation’s interests.
The current situation presents an opportunity for those in power to reassess the strategy and direction of Nigeria Air. It is essential to ensure that the national carrier is financially viable and promotes the interests of Nigeria and its citizens.
This could involve restructuring the shareholding arrangement, improving transparency, and engaging more with local stakeholders.
The idea of focusing on a flagbearer airline, as suggested by Onyema, is also worth considering.
This approach could potentially provide a more sustainable and efficient solution to promoting Nigeria’s aviation industry.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria Air was unveiled in 2018 to become Africa’s next aviation powerhouse.
- The Nigerian aviation industry contributes about $1.7 billion to the country’s GDP.
- Air Peace, founded in 2013, is one of the leading airlines in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian aviation industry employs over 150,000 people directly and indirectly.
