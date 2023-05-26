Air Peace Contradicts Former Aviation Minister’s Remarks on Company Assets

In a recent development, Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline, has rebutted claims made by former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, regarding its assets. The disagreement emerged following an interview Sirika gave to Arise TV.
During the interview, Sirika alleged that Air Peace leased two of its Boeing 777 aircraft for a monthly fee of $250,000. He also claimed that these aircraft were idle for an extended period, leading to losses of $19 million while their engines and landing gears became overdue for replacement.
Ethiopian Airlines, he noted, wouldn’t have adopted such a strategy.
Responding to these claims, Air Peace’s Chief Operating Officer, Toyin Olajide, called out Sirika’s statements as unfounded, stating that the airline owns three Boeing 777 aircraft outright, not two, and they were never leased.
“Such a loss was never incurred by Air Peace, and we never paid rentals,” Olajide clarified.
“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority can verify Air Peace’s ownership of these aircraft.”
Sirika also had suggested that Air Peace halted flights to Dubai due to a ‘lack of capacity’.
Again, Olajide objected, attributing the suspension of Dubai operations from November 2022 to the UAE government’s visa ban on Nigerians.
The COO asked people to disregard the inaccurate portrayals made by the former aviation minister during his interview, concluding,
“We strongly object to Air Peace being misrepresented in the public domain, leading to misguided perceptions about our brand.”
Editorial
The Dispute over Air Peace’s Fleet: Seeking Transparency in Nigeria’s Aviation Sector
It is indeed concerning when a former Aviation Minister casts aspersions on a leading national airline such as Air Peace, which has demonstrated its commitment to the Nigerian populace time and again. Such allegations need thorough scrutiny.
In the interview that has stirred controversy, Sirika alleges that Air Peace suffered heavy losses due to the idling of leased aircraft.
Yet, in contradiction, Air Peace confirms outright ownership of these aircraft, backed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.
Sirika’s claim that Air Peace halted operations in Dubai due to ‘lack of capacity’ also stands refuted. Air Peace attributes the suspension to the UAE’s visa ban on Nigerians, a more plausible explanation in light of recent geopolitical developments.
While it is tempting to leap to conclusions, stepping back and critically examining these claims is essential.
A former minister casting doubt on the capacities of a leading airline could have severe repercussions on the public’s confidence in the brand and the industry as a whole.
The solution?
A demand for transparency.
The Nigerian aviation industry and its governing bodies must commit to greater transparency.
Regular audits and public disclosures of fleet and financial status should be the norm, not the exception.
The industry must ensure its statements are backed by solid evidence, reassuring the public and investors alike.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a total of 54 airports, including local and international airports.
- Air Peace is the largest airline in West Africa.
- Air Peace was the first Nigerian airline to order the Boeing 737 Max, marking a significant milestone in Nigerian aviation history.
