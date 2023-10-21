Airline Operators Challenge New Fleet Rule for Startups

Local airline operators have voiced their concerns over the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)’s recent decision to implement the six-aircraft fleet rule for both existing and new scheduled carriers. The operators argue that this policy interferes with their business models and doesn’t consider the limited infrastructure and manpower available to support the additional equipment.
The new Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulation Act 2022 has increased the minimum number of operating aircraft for startup airlines from two to six. CAA’s Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, justified this change, stating it aims to ensure operators maintain responsibility in their operations, enhance capacity, and possess sufficient equipment to service their schedules without disruptions.
However, the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, expressed reservations about the new policy’s intentions. He highlighted that increasing fleet capacity without a corresponding improvement in infrastructure would not solve the prevalent issues of flight delays. Okonkwo, also the spokesperson for the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), emphasised that the number of aircraft doesn’t determine the efficiency of operations.
In a related event, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) awarded UNA its membership certificate, lauding the airline’s achievements in its two years of operation.
Editorial:
The recent policy change by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, as reported by Yohaig NG, has sparked a significant debate within the aviation sector. The decision to mandate a six-aircraft fleet for startup airlines is a bold move, but is it the right one? While the intention behind such a policy might be to ensure better service delivery and operational efficiency, it’s essential to consider the broader implications.
Forcing startups to invest in six aircraft from the outset could deter potential investors from entering the industry. Moreover, without the necessary infrastructure and manpower to support these additional aircraft, the policy might inadvertently exacerbate existing challenges.
Regulatory bodies must strike a balance between ensuring quality service delivery and fostering a conducive environment for growth. The aviation sector is vital for Nigeria’s economic development, and policies should be geared towards its sustainable growth.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was established in 2000 to regulate aviation safety in Nigeria.
- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents 290 airlines worldwide, accounting for 82% of total air traffic.
- Nigeria has 22 active airports, with Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos being the busiest.
- The aviation sector contributes significantly to Nigeria’s GDP, with millions of passengers travelling annually.
- The first airline in Nigeria, West African Airways Corporation (WAAC), was founded in 1946.