Airline’s Suspension Over Abuja Flight Diversion Revoked by NCAA

In a significant development, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has revoked the suspension of United Nigeria Airlines’ Part G Operation Specifications. This decision follows an incident where a United Nigeria Airlines flight, bound initially for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, unexpectedly landed at Asaba International Airport last Sunday.
The airline attributed this diversion to adverse weather conditions in the Delta State capital. However, an investigation by the NCAA uncovered several procedural lapses. The inquiry highlighted ineffective communication between the Lessors and Lessees’ Operational Control Centers (OCC), resulting in inadequate flight briefing from the departure point.
Further findings revealed that the cockpit and cabin crews had not conducted the mandatory preflight briefing before the flight. Additionally, the NCAA noted that United Airlines’ OCC failed to monitor the flight as required under the company’s Operation Specifications Part G (Wet Lease Aircraft), and there was non-compliance with the approved Air Traffic Control (ATC) flight plan.
In response, the NCAA has recommended that United Nigeria Airlines ensure the presence of a dispatcher from the lessee during the approval of flight programs sent to the lessor. It also emphasized the need for proper briefings for both cockpit and cabin crews before flights, strict adherence to flight following procedures by both the lessor and lessee’s OCC and Flight Crew, and the provision of all filed flight plans to the cockpit crew via the lessee’s OCC.
Editorial
In the wake of the recent incident involving United Nigeria Airlines, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to lift the suspension on the airline’s operation specifications is a pivotal moment in the aviation sector. This incident highlights the critical importance of stringent adherence to flight safety protocols and underscores the need for robust communication channels within airline operations.
We believe that the NCAA’s response, while swift and decisive, should serve as a wake-up call for the entire aviation industry in Nigeria. The lapses in communication and procedure that led to the unexpected landing in Asaba are symptomatic of more significant issues that could compromise passenger safety. It is imperative that airlines and regulatory bodies work hand in hand to ensure that such oversights are not merely corrected but preemptively avoided.
The recommendations put forth by the NCAA are not just corrective measures for United Nigeria Airlines but should be viewed as a blueprint for all airlines operating within the country. The emphasis on thorough preflight briefings, rigorous flight following procedures, and the meticulous handling of flight plans are fundamental practices that form the backbone of safe and reliable air travel.
These standards must be implemented continuously, monitored and updated as we progress. The safety of passengers and the credibility of the Nigerian aviation sector hinge on the unwavering commitment to these principles. Let this incident not just be a lesson but a catalyst for enduring change and improvement in our skies.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Extensive Airline History: Nigeria has a rich history in aviation, with its first airport, Kano Airport, opening in 1936.
- Significant Air Traffic Growth: Over the past decade, Nigeria has experienced a significant increase in air traffic, becoming one of the busiest airspaces in Africa.
- Diverse Airline Market: Nigeria’s airline industry is diverse, with over 20 registered airlines operating domestically and internationally.
- Safety Standards Evolution: The Nigerian aviation sector has seen a substantial evolution in safety standards, particularly since establishing the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority in 2000.
- Major Hub for West Africa: Nigeria is a significant hub for air travel in West Africa, with Lagos and Abuja as key connecting points for international flights.