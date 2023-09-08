Aviation Experts Advise New Minister to Abandon Nigeria Air Project

Aviation stakeholders have urged the newly appointed Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to reconsider the controversial Nigeria Air project. Capt. John Ojikutu (retd), CEO of Centurion Security Limited, advised Keyamo to focus on airport concessions rather than the national carrier.
He also emphasized the importance of reviewing bilateral air services agreements in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Justice.
Ojikutu stated,
“Keyamo should just remain in his office but ensure that the airport concessions go on as planned and forget about the plan for the so-called national carrier. He should make policies for flag carriers and leave further processes and operational regulations for the NCAA.”
Assistant Secretary-General of Aviation Round Table, Olumide Ohunayo, also expressed concerns about the sector’s past experiences and emphasized the need for a fresh perspective and robust legal expertise to resolve contentious agreements affecting public interest and investments.
Editorial
The appointment of Festus Keyamo as the new Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development comes at a critical time for Nigeria’s aviation industry. While the idea of a national carrier like Nigeria Air may seem appealing, experts in the field are urging a different course of action.
The focus, they argue, should be on airport concessions and flag carriers rather than embarking on a potentially risky national carrier project.
Keyamo should heed this advice and prioritize policies that will bring long-term benefits to the aviation sector. This includes working closely with other ministries to review existing agreements and regulations.
The aviation industry is complex and fraught with challenges; therefore, any decision made should be well-calculated and in the nation’s best interest.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, making its aviation market one of the largest on the continent.
- The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria, responsible for ensuring safety and standards.
- Nigeria has 31 airports, of which 26 are operational.
- The Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos is the busiest in Nigeria, handling over 7 million passengers annually.
- The aviation sector contributes about 0.4% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).