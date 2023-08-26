Aviation Sector Key to South-East Nigeria’s Economic Growth: Experts

Aviation experts gathered at Coal City University in Enugu to discuss the sector’s importance for South-East Nigeria’s economy.
The event, organized by Skyville Integrated Solutions and supported by Ethiopian Airline, aimed to develop a blueprint for making the region an aviation hub.
Being landlocked, the South East must maximize its airspace for efficient goods and services movement.
The event’s convener, Uche Ugwu, CEO of Skyville Integrated Solutions, emphasized aligning with the International Air Transport Association’s objectives.
The goal is to cultivate over 50,000 African aviation professionals in the next 20 years.
The focus is on inspiring South-East youths, students, and professionals to drive the vision of a flourishing aviation industry.
Vice Chancellor of Coal City University, Prof Afam Icha-Ituma, announced plans for aviation management and commercial pilot training programmes.
He urged vital industry actors to collaborate with the university.
Former NAMA CEO Nnamdi Udoh encouraged South-East governments and residents to explore aviation opportunities.
He noted that the sector could generate as much revenue as oil for the region.
Editorial:
The emphasis on aviation as a catalyst for economic development in South-East Nigeria is timely and crucial.
As a landlocked region, the South East has unique challenges that can be mitigated through a robust aviation sector.
The initiative to train 50,000 aviation professionals is commendable but requires concerted public and private efforts.
The government should prioritize investment in aviation infrastructure and training programmes.
The announcement by Coal City University to offer aviation management and commercial pilot training is a step in the right direction.
However, these programmes must meet international standards to ensure graduates are globally competitive.
Did You Know?
- Coal City University is one of the educational institutions in Nigeria offering specialized aviation training.
- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a trade association of the world’s airlines, representing about 82% of total air traffic.
- Enugu, where the event took place, is the capital of Enugu State in South-East Nigeria.
- The Igbo ethnic group predominantly inhabits the South-East region of Nigeria.
- Ethiopian Airlines is the largest aviation group in Africa and has been awarded a 4-star rating by Skytrax.