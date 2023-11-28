Crackdown on Negligent Airline Regulators Announced by FG

The Nigerian aviation sector is set to witness a significant shift in regulatory oversight. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has initiated a campaign to blacklist negligent airline regulators at all levels. This move is aimed at bolstering the safety and security of the aviation sector in Nigeria.
In a recent development, Keyamo has also mandated that all wet leases entering Nigeria must include Nigerian pilots and cabin crew. This directive follows a flight diversion incident involving a United Nigeria Airlines aeroplane, which unexpectedly landed at Asaba International Airport instead of the intended Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA).
Keyamo has instructed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to provide a comprehensive report within 10 days on all air accidents and their causes. He emphasized the importance of familiarizing foreign pilots and crew with Nigerian terrain and communication protocols to prevent such incidents.
The Minister’s decision came after a detailed technical meeting with key aviation heads, including the Managing Director of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Airport Authority Nigeria (FAAN), and the Directors General of NSIB and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
Keyamo stressed the need for reassurance to Nigerians about the safety of air travel. He pointed out that the recent Asaba incident was due to administrative issues, as the foreign pilot and crew were unfamiliar with Nigerian terrain. The Minister has called for interviews with the dispatcher involved and appropriate sanctions where necessary.
Keyamo directed the NCAA to convene a meeting with all pilots and crew operating wet leases in Nigeria for further briefing. He emphasized the need for sanctions against negligent airline regulators, including license withdrawal and blacklisting.
Addressing the issue of flight cancellations and delays, Keyamo acknowledged the public’s concerns. He outlined plans to enforce laws for compensating affected passengers, suggesting rebates on future tickets as a form of compensation. A committee has been set up to explore this and ensure passenger satisfaction and safety.
Keyamo also ordered the DG of NCAA to maintain a weekly catalogue of cancelled flights, highlighting the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by air travellers in Nigeria.
Editorial
The Nigerian government’s recent decision to blacklist negligent airline regulators marks a pivotal moment in the country’s aviation sector. This move, spearheaded by Minister Festus Keyamo, is a commendable step towards enhancing the safety and security of air travel in Nigeria. It reflects a much-needed shift towards stricter regulatory oversight and accountability.
We believe that this initiative will significantly improve the operational standards of airlines operating within the country. The inclusion of Nigerian pilots and cabin crew in wet leases is a strategic move. It not only promotes local expertise but also ensures better communication and understanding of the Nigerian aviation environment.
The recent flight diversion incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by the use of foreign pilots and crew unfamiliar with Nigerian terrain. This incident underscores the importance of stringent regulatory measures and the need for thorough oversight of airline operations.
We suggest that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) work closely to implement these new directives effectively. Regular training and briefing sessions for foreign pilots and crew should be mandatory to familiarize them with Nigerian airspace and communication protocols.
The issue of flight cancellations and delays has long been a source of frustration for Nigerian air travellers. The government’s focus on enforcing compensation laws is a positive development. It shows a commitment to addressing the grievances of passengers and improving the overall quality of air travel in Nigeria.
These measures, if implemented effectively, have the potential to transform Nigeria’s aviation sector. They will not only enhance safety and security but also boost passenger confidence in air travel. It is a step towards building a more reliable and efficient aviation industry in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing in Africa, with significant expansion in both domestic and international flight operations.
- Wet leasing refers to the practice of leasing an aircraft, complete with crew, maintenance, and insurance, typically used by airlines for short-term needs.
- The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is responsible for investigating air accidents and incidents in Nigeria, playing a crucial role in maintaining aviation safety.
- Flight diversions can occur due to various reasons, including weather conditions, technical issues, or airspace congestion, impacting flight schedules and passenger plans.
- The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is the regulatory body overseeing aviation in Nigeria, responsible for ensuring compliance with international and local aviation standards.