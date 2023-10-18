Domestic Airlines Boost Seat Numbers to Counter Rising Operating Expenses

In a bid to combat escalating operating costs in the aviation sector, domestic airlines are expanding their seat offerings. This move aims to accommodate more passengers, thereby enhancing revenue streams. Susan Akporiaye, President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, shed light on this strategy during an exclusive interview. She highlighted that this approach is a reaction to the ongoing foreign exchange scarcity.
Akporiaye explained that airlines are now releasing more of the lower-priced seats. Previously, airlines had restricted the sale of these cheaper seats, focusing on the pricier ones due to trapped funds. However, with the current high exchange rates, airlines are making these affordable seats available to generate more revenue and sustain their operations.
Yohaig NG has learned that aviation specialists are voicing concerns. The recent surge in airfares, driven by foreign exchange shortages and other challenges, could adversely impact the industry. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has pledged to address these sectoral challenges. Yet, experts argue that the real issue lies in the inadequate implementation of policy regulations.
John Ojikutu, Chief Executive Officer of Centurion Security, has made a call to action. He urges relevant authorities to closely examine the commercial addition sector. The goal is to determine the financial stability of all airline operators.
Editorial:
The aviation industry is a lifeline for many economies, including Nigeria. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the challenges faced by domestic airlines, especially in these turbulent economic times. Increasing seat numbers is a tactical move, but is it sustainable in the long run? While it might offer a temporary solution, it’s essential to address the root causes, such as foreign exchange scarcity.
The government’s role is pivotal. They must ensure that policies not only exist but are also effectively implemented. The aviation sector’s health directly impacts the nation’s economy and its international reputation. It’s time for a holistic approach, one that ensures the industry’s growth and sustainability.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s aviation industry contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP.
- The foreign exchange rate plays a crucial role in determining airline ticket prices.
- Efficient policy implementation can drastically improve the health of the aviation sector.
- Domestic airlines play a vital role in connecting various parts of Nigeria and promoting trade and tourism.
- The global aviation industry has faced numerous challenges in recent years, from economic downturns to health crises.