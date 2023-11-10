Ebonyi Airport’s N13.7bn Repair Costs Spark Controversy

The newly inaugurated Ebonyi airport, named Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, has become a focal point of controversy due to its defective runway, leading to a boycott by local airlines. This issue arose just six months after the facility’s inauguration, which was celebrated with much fanfare and attended by top government officials.
The airport, initially costing N36bn, was launched with great expectations of boosting the state’s economy. However, the runway’s defects have led to a significant setback, with airlines refusing to land there. The new Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has now proposed a repair plan costing an additional N13.7bn, raising the total project cost to about N49.6bn.
Critics have questioned the decision to use concrete technology for the runway’s construction, suggesting that due diligence was not exercised. The Federal Ministry of Aviation has recommended using asphalt to overlay the runway to address the defects. This recommendation came after the state government’s attempts to fix the concrete runway proved futile.
The situation has sparked widespread criticism, with stakeholders accusing the former governor, David Umahi, of embarking on the project without proper planning and approvals. The proposed repair costs are seen as a waste of taxpayers’ funds, and there are calls for a probe into the project’s execution.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the situation surrounding the Ebonyi airport as a cautionary tale of infrastructure development in Nigeria. The controversy over the N13.7bn repair costs, coming just months after the airport’s inauguration, raises serious questions about governance, accountability, and the effective use of public funds.
The decision to use concrete technology, which has now resulted in significant defects and additional costs, points to a lack of due diligence and foresight. It is imperative for government projects, especially those of such magnitude, to undergo thorough planning and feasibility studies. The failure to do so not only leads to financial losses but also erodes public trust in government institutions.
The current administration’s decision to repair the runway using asphalt, as recommended by the Federal Ministry of Aviation, is a step towards rectifying the issue. However, it is essential to ensure that such decisions are made transparently and with the best interests of the public in mind.
We urge the Ebonyi State government and other state governments in Nigeria to learn from this episode. Infrastructure projects must be approached with a long-term perspective, considering their sustainability, practicality, and the real needs of the populace. There should be a mechanism for accountability and transparency in the execution of such projects to prevent the wastage of public funds and ensure that the projects serve their intended purpose.
The Ebonyi airport saga is a reminder of the need for responsible governance and prudent management of public resources. Government officials must prioritize the needs of the people and ensure that public funds are used effectively to bring about tangible benefits to the community.
Did You Know?
- Airport Infrastructure in Nigeria: Nigeria has over 30 airports, with varying degrees of infrastructure and operational efficiency.
- Concrete vs. Asphalt Runways: Globally, both concrete and asphalt are used for runway construction, each with its advantages and considerations for maintenance and durability.
- Economic Impact of Airports: Well-functioning airports can significantly boost a region’s economy by facilitating trade, tourism, and investment.
- Challenges in Nigerian Aviation: The Nigerian aviation sector faces challenges including infrastructure deficits, policy inconsistencies, and funding issues.
- Global Trends in Airport Development: Modern airport development trends focus on sustainability, passenger experience, and integration of advanced technology.