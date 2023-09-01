Ebonyi Upgrades Chuba Okadigbo Airport to Intl Standards

The Ebonyi State Government announces the commencement of upgrades to the Chuba Okadigbo Airport’s runway. The State Commissioner on Aviation and Technology, Dr. Ngozi Obichukwu, reveals that experts have been contracted for the project.
The aim is to elevate the runway to international standards.
The upgrade involves transitioning the runway from concrete to standard asphalting. This will facilitate the operation of foreign airlines and improve overall flight movements.
Governor Francis Nwifuru has engaged security agencies to ensure the safety of travellers and assets.
Obichukwu praises the Governor for paying five months’ salaries to over 500 airport staff. The previous administration recruited these employees.
She assures that the upgrade will be completed soon, emphasising the airport’s growing importance in the South East region.
Editorial
Airport Upgrades in Ebonyi: A Leap Towards Global Standards or a Risky Endeavour?
The decision by the Ebonyi State Government to upgrade the Chuba Okadigbo Airport’s runway is a significant development.
While the move aims to elevate the airport to international standards, it also raises questions about the feasibility and sustainability of such a project.
Upgrading an airport is not just about changing the runway material; it involves a comprehensive approach that includes security, staff training, and infrastructure.
The government’s commitment to pay salaries and engage security agencies is commendable, but is it enough?
The state must ensure the upgrade aligns with broader aviation standards and policies.
It’s crucial to involve all stakeholders, including the federal government and international aviation bodies, to ensure the project’s success and sustainability.
Did You Know?
- The Chuba Okadigbo Airport is named after a Nigerian political figure who served as the President of the Senate from 1999 to 2000.
- Airports are categorised based on their runway lengths, with Category 4E airports capable of accommodating aircraft like the Boeing 747.
- The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) sets global standards for airport runways, including material specifications and safety measures.
- Asphalting is generally preferred over concrete for airport runways due to its flexibility and durability.
- Ebonyi State is one of the 36 states in Nigeria and was created in 1996 from parts of Enugu State and Abia State.