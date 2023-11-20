Emirates Set to Resume Flights to Nigeria, Confirms Minister Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has announced that Emirates Airlines is gearing up to resume its flight operations to Nigeria. This development was shared by Keyamo on his official Twitter account.
Emirates had previously halted its flights to Nigeria due to difficulties in repatriating funds from ticket sales. A report by Yohaig NG last week highlighted that about 90 per cent of the $783 million owed to foreign airlines remained unpaid. The International Air Transport Association’s data as of August 2023 indicated that Nigeria was responsible for a significant $783 million of the airlines’ blocked funds.
Efforts to resolve this issue have been ongoing, but airlines have reported that a considerable portion of these funds is still inaccessible. Keyamo, during his visit to the Dubai Airshow, engaged in meaningful discussions with Emirates Airlines’ top executives. These talks, described as warm and productive, signal a breakthrough in negotiations for the resumption of flights from Dubai to Nigeria.
The minister credited President Bola Tinubu’s involvement as instrumental in these negotiations. The collaborative efforts are close to fruition, with an announcement of the resumption date for Emirates flights expected soon. This news brings hope to travellers eagerly awaiting the re-establishment of this vital international route. Keyamo stated, “We are presently working on the small details and the airline will soon announce the exact date of their resumption of the flights.”
Editorial
As editors, we view the impending resumption of Emirates flights to Nigeria as a significant step towards normalising international travel and commerce between Nigeria and the rest of the world. The prolonged suspension of these flights not only inconvenienced travellers but also signalled deeper economic challenges, particularly in the aviation sector.
The inability to repatriate funds from ticket sales has been a thorn in the side of foreign airlines operating in Nigeria. This situation reflects broader issues within the Nigerian financial system, including foreign exchange shortages and policy inconsistencies. The Nigerian government must address these systemic issues to restore confidence among international business partners.
The involvement of President Bola Tinubu and Minister Festus Keyamo in resolving this impasse is commendable. Their efforts underscore the importance of diplomatic engagement in addressing complex international trade and finance issues. However, this should be seen as the beginning of a broader strategy to overhaul Nigeria’s aviation sector and its financial policies to avoid similar situations in the future.
The resumption of Emirates flights is more than just a convenience for travellers; it’s a barometer of Nigeria’s economic health and its ability to engage effectively in the global economy. We urge the Nigerian government to take proactive steps to ensure the stability and reliability of its aviation sector, which is vital for fostering international trade and tourism.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Aviation Sector: Nigeria’s aviation sector contributes significantly to its economy, with Lagos and Abuja being major hubs for air travel in West Africa.
- Emirates’ Global Reach: Emirates, founded in 1985, has grown to be one of the world’s largest airlines, connecting over 150 destinations across six continents.
- Economic Impact of Flight Suspensions: The suspension of international flights can have a substantial economic impact, affecting tourism, business travel, and cargo transport.
- Foreign Exchange Challenges: Nigeria has faced challenges with foreign exchange shortages, impacting various sectors, including aviation.
- International Air Transport Association (IATA): IATA plays a crucial role in the aviation industry, representing about 290 airlines or 82% of total air traffic, and monitors global air transport statistics and trends.