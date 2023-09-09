Faan Initiates Swift Relocation Of Airlines To New Mmia Terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the immediate redirection of passenger processing through the New International Terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at FAAN, communicated this decision.
A fire incident at the International Terminal 1 prompted the swift move to the New International Terminal. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, had previously instructed FAAN to relocate airlines to the new terminal.
This is in preparation for the planned shutdown of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 1 by October 1, 2023. The goal is to enhance the passenger experience and overhaul the terminal entirely.
FAAN has urged travellers to arrive at the airport early to ensure smooth check-in processes and avoid potential flight delays.
Editorial
Prioritizing Passenger Safety and Experience in Nigeria’s Air Travel
The recent decision by FAAN to swiftly relocate airlines to the new MMIA terminal underscores the importance of passenger safety and experience in air travel. The fire incident at the International Terminal 1 is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities present in ageing infrastructure.
While the move may cause some initial inconveniences, it is necessary to ensure the safety of travellers. The planned overhaul of the old terminal will hopefully address structural and operational issues, leading to a more efficient and secure travel environment.
Furthermore, the emphasis on improving the passenger experience is commendable. As air travel grows in Nigeria, authorities must prioritize safety and comfort.
The proactive approach by FAAN and the Ministry of Aviation sets a positive precedent for future developments in the sector.
Did You Know?
- The Murtala Muhammed International Airport is one of the busiest airports in West Africa.
- Lagos, where MMIA is located, is the largest city in Nigeria and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- The airport is named after Murtala Muhammed, a former military ruler of Nigeria.
- Nigeria has several international airports, with MMIA being a primary gateway for international travellers.
- The aviation sector in Nigeria has seen significant growth over the past decade, with increased domestic and international flights.