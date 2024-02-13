FG and US Collaborate on Investigation of Fatal Helicopter Crash Involving Wigwe

The Federal Government has initiated discussions with the United States regarding the investigation into the helicopter crash that resulted in the death of Access Holdings’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, along with other distinguished Nigerians in California, USA, last Friday. Concurrently, American investigators have announced plans to relocate the wreckage for detailed testing in the US on Tuesday.
The crash, which also claimed the lives of Wigwe’s wife Doreen, son Chizi, and Abimola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, has led to widespread mourning across Nigeria and abroad. Tributes have poured in from President Bola Tinubu, French President Emmanuel Macron, Nigerian state governors, business leaders, and other notable figures.
The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is liaising with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States to support the investigation into the crash circumstances. The helicopter, an Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 operated by Orbic Air on a Part 135 charter flight, met its tragic end at a border town between California and Nevada, killing all six occupants, including two crew members.
NSIB’s Director-General, Captain Alex Badeh, highlighted Nigeria’s engagement with the US under the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Annex 13, which allows a state with citizens involved in an accident to participate in the investigation process. The NTSB’s investigation is led by Aaron Sauer, with Mark Ward as the deputy investigator.
The NSIB has committed to full cooperation with the NTSB to ensure a thorough investigation to enhance transport safety in both countries. The investigation’s initial findings have identified all significant helicopter components at the crash site, and further analysis is planned following the wreckage’s relocation.
The NTSB has also confirmed the recovery of significant helicopter components and electronic devices from the crash site, with plans for an in-depth examination to follow. Witnesses reported adverse weather conditions during the crash, which the NTSB’s meteorologist has corroborated with weather radar images and data.
In the wake of this tragedy, condolences and visits have been made to the families of the deceased by prominent Nigerian figures, including Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote. The community of Omike, Wigwe’s hometown, has also expressed its grief and demands for a thorough investigation and the repatriation of the bodies for burial in Nigeria.
Editorial:
The tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Herbert Wigwe and others has not only left a void in the hearts of many but also underscored the importance of international cooperation in aviation safety investigations. The Federal Government’s prompt engagement with the United States through the NSIB and NTSB reflects a commitment to uncovering the truth behind this unfortunate event and preventing future tragedies.
This collaborative effort is a testament to the global nature of aviation and nations’ shared responsibility to ensure air travel safety. It highlights the critical role of thorough investigations in understanding the factors leading to aviation accidents and implementing necessary safety measures.
As we mourn the loss of such prominent individuals, it is crucial to focus on the lessons that can be learned from this incident. The ongoing investigation, supported by Nigerian and American authorities, offers hope for improved aviation safety standards and protocols. It is a reminder of the need for continuous vigilance and cooperation in the face of challenges to air travel safety.
In this moment of grief, our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who perished. Their loss is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of pursuing every possible measure to safeguard it. As the investigation progresses, it is our collective hope that it will bring closure to the bereaved families and contribute to safer skies for all.
Did You Know?
- The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) sets global aviation safety standards, including accident investigation guidelines.
- The Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 is known for its use in various operations, including charter flights and aerial tours.
- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the United States is responsible for investigating civil aviation accidents and recommending safety improvements.
- Part 135 charter flights refer to commuter and on-demand operations regulations, including stricter requirements than general aviation flights.
- International cooperation in aviation investigations ensures comprehensive analysis and the global sharing of safety lessons and improvements.