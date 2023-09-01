Fg Announces Reforms To Revitalize Crumbling Aviation Infrastructure

Festus Keyamo, the new Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, pledges to revamp the aviation sector. This comes as stakeholders call for urgent improvements in airport infrastructure.
Keyamo recently announced the suspension of the Nigeria Air project and airport concession during a tour of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
The minister took office on August 21 and intended to build on the existing aviation sector roadmap. He emphasized transparency and public engagement as critical elements of his approach.
Keyamo addresses complex and straightforward issues affecting everyday Nigerians, such as flight punctuality and airport cleanliness.
Bankole Bernard, former President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents, urges the minister to focus on capacity development and regular stakeholder engagement.
He also advises attention to the aviation industry’s downstream, midstream, and upstream sectors.
Editorial
A Fresh Start or More of the Same? The Aviation Sector at a Crossroads
The appointment of Festus Keyamo as the new Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister comes at a critical time. The aviation sector is in dire need of reforms, and stakeholders are watching closely.
The suspension of the Nigeria Air project and airport concession is a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough.
The minister’s emphasis on transparency and public engagement is commendable. However, these words must translate into actions.
The aviation sector is complex and requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses infrastructure, capacity development, and stakeholder engagement.
The previous administration left much to be desired regarding transparency and effectiveness. Keyamo has the opportunity to set a new course, but he must act quickly and decisively.
The aviation sector cannot afford another period of stagnation and decay.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s aviation sector contributes about $1.4 billion to the country’s GDP.
- Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos is one of the busiest airports in Africa.
- The Nigerian aviation industry employs over 150,000 people directly and indirectly.
- Nigeria has bilateral air service agreements with over 78 countries.
- The concept of a national carrier has been debated in Nigeria for years, with various failed attempts to launch one.