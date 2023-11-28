FG Launches Cargo Bill of Rights to Boost Exports, Tackle Corruption

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), is taking significant steps to address the persistent issues of delays and high charges for cargo at airports. A major initiative in this direction is the development of a cargo bill of rights. This move, recommended by the AviaCargo committee, aims to enhance exports and eradicate corruption within the system.
Recent reports have highlighted a concerning trend: cargo from Nigeria is frequently rejected in international markets, especially in Europe and America, due to quality concerns. Airports like Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Lagos Airport are notorious for their exorbitant charges, a situation condemned by the International Air Transport Organisation (IATA) as a hindrance to the growth and profitability of indigenous carriers.
Delays and excessive charges at airports can lead to significant economic losses. It is estimated that each day of delay costs the global air cargo industry around $500 million. Addressing these challenges, FAAN’s Managing Director, Mr. Kabir Mohammed, and Aviacargo Coordinator Ikechi Uko outlined a five-stage project plan nearing completion. This plan includes the collation and report writing of findings by subject matter experts.
The FAAN Cargo Bill of Rights is a key component of this initiative. It guarantees swift, transparent, and efficient handling of goods at Nigerian airports. The designated cargo village will transform unknown goods into known goods, addressing the issue of Nigerian exports being rejected due to lack of traceability. This aligns with global standards and is crucial for Nigeria’s export sector.
FAAN’s MD has pledged support for the development of new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for operators in Nigeria’s cargo terminals. The implementation of the cargo bill of rights, new SOPs, and Service Level Agreements (SLAs) is expected to create a corruption-free zone, improving the integrity of exports from Nigeria and reducing the rate of goods rejection.
The new Service Level Agreements will overhaul cargo operations in Nigeria. A new five-level secure supply chain pathway will be implemented, improving the quality of aviacargo business in Nigeria. This pathway will ensure that nothing is accepted at the airport that cannot be traced and did not pass through the designated process.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s initiative to develop a cargo bill of rights is a significant step towards resolving the longstanding issues plaguing Nigeria’s export sector. This initiative is not merely about streamlining processes; it’s about building a more transparent, efficient, and corruption-free export system.
We believe that the implementation of this bill will be a game-changer for Nigeria’s economy. By addressing the root causes of cargo rejection in international markets, this move has the potential to significantly boost Nigeria’s export revenues. The focus on transforming unknown goods into known goods is particularly noteworthy. It ensures traceability and quality assurance, key factors in gaining international market trust.
The involvement of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in this initiative is commendable. However, the success of this project hinges on effective collaboration between various stakeholders, including cargo handlers, exporters, and regulatory bodies. These stakeholders must work together to ensure the smooth implementation of the new standards and procedures.
We suggest that the government also focus on providing training and support to local exporters. This will help them understand and comply with the new regulations, thereby reducing the likelihood of their goods being rejected in international markets. Additionally, there should be a robust mechanism to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of these new measures.
The cargo bill of rights represents a proactive approach to tackling the challenges in Nigeria’s export sector. Its successful implementation will not only enhance the country’s export capabilities but also strengthen its position in the global market.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and one of the continent’s biggest exporters, with oil being its primary export commodity.
- The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) manages all the commercial airports in Nigeria and is responsible for their development and maintenance.
- International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a trade association of the world’s airlines, representing some 290 airlines or 82% of total air traffic.
- The concept of a cargo bill of rights is relatively new in the aviation industry and aims to protect the interests of shippers and receivers by ensuring fair practices.
- Efficient cargo handling and export processes are crucial for a country’s economic growth, as they directly impact trade balances and foreign exchange earnings.