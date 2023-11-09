FG Rebukes Union’s Airport Blockade, Cites Public Harm

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has publicly criticised the actions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) following their protest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The unions’ blockade, which was a response to an assault on NLC president Joe Ajaero in Imo State, resulted in significant disruption at the airport, stranding many travellers.
Speaking at an aviation retreat in Warri, Delta State, Keyamo expressed his disapproval, questioning the unions’ decision to target the aviation sector, which had no involvement in the dispute. He emphasised the broader impact of such actions, stating that it affects not only international visitors but also ordinary Nigerians who rely on the airport for their daily activities.
Despite the unions’ focus on flights to Imo, their blockade extended to the access roads of the Abuja airport, disrupting operations across the country. Keyamo, while acknowledging his support for the labour movement, urged the protesting unionists to consider the national interest and to refrain from actions that could politicise the labour movement and potentially harm the sector.
The Imo State government has denied involvement in the assault on Ajaero and has accused him of political interference. The NLC had planned a demonstration in Owerri over various labour rights violations, including non-payment of salaries and pensions, but the protest was banned by state police, leading to the alleged attack on Ajaero by police personnel.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s condemnation of the labour unions’ protest at the Abuja airport is a clear indication of the delicate balance between the right to protest and the need to maintain public order. The aviation sector, a critical infrastructure for the nation’s economy and mobility, should not be collateral damage in industrial disputes.
We advocate for the right to peaceful protest as a fundamental democratic principle. However, it is crucial that such protests do not infringe upon the rights of others or disrupt essential services. The unions’ decision to blockade the airport not only inconveniences travellers but also risks tarnishing Nigeria’s image internationally and disrupting economic activities.
The government’s call for the labour movement to avoid politicisation is a reminder that the integrity of the labour movement is paramount. It is essential that the labour movement remains focused on advocating for workers’ rights without being drawn into partisan politics, which could undermine its objectives and the trust of those it represents.
The unions and the government must engage in constructive dialogue to resolve their differences without resorting to actions that negatively affect the general public. It is through such dialogue that sustainable solutions to labour disputes can be found, ensuring that the rights of workers are upheld while maintaining the nation’s economic and social stability.
Did You Know?
- The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja is one of the busiest airports in Nigeria, serving as a gateway for both domestic and international flights.
- The NLC and TUC are the two main labour unions in Nigeria, representing a broad spectrum of workers across various sectors.
- The aviation sector in Nigeria contributes significantly to the country’s GDP and is essential for the movement of goods and people.
- Protests and industrial actions have a long history in Nigeria’s labour movement, often leading to significant policy changes.
- The intersection of labour rights and political activism in Nigeria has been a contentious issue, with the government frequently cautioning against the politicisation of labour movements.