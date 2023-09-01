Fg To Raze Billion Naira Jet Terminals For Lagos Airport Expansion

The Federal Government announces plans to demolish two multibillion-naira private jet terminals in Lagos. This move aims to facilitate the expansion of the Murtala Muhammed Airport’s new international terminal.
Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo disclosed this during a facility inspection at the airport.
According to Keyamo, the private jet terminals obstruct the expansion of the apron size. The current apron is inadequate for accommodating jumbo planes on international routes.
Over 22 private jets will need to be relocated before the demolition.
The terminals in question belong to Dominion Air and Evergreen Hangar. Both are privately owned and operated entities.
Keyamo emphasizes the need for a better travel experience for Nigerian passengers.
The minister also revealed plans to shut down the old international terminal by October 1. Over 25 foreign airlines will be relocated to the new terminal.
Keyamo aims to improve the functionality and aesthetics of Nigeria’s gateway through these changes.
Editorial Demolition for Development: A Necessary Evil or a Hasty Decision?
The Federal Government’s decision to demolish private jet terminals for airport expansion is bold. While the need for a more functional and aesthetically pleasing airport is undeniable, the method raises questions.
Is demolition the only viable option, or could there be alternative solutions that are less disruptive?
The private jet terminals, valued in the multibillions, are not mere structures but significant investments. Their demolition could potentially lead to legal battles and hefty compensation claims.
The government must tread carefully to avoid unnecessary complications.
Moreover, the relocation of over 25 foreign airlines is a logistical challenge. It requires meticulous planning and execution to ensure a smooth transition.
Any missteps could result in operational hiccups that tarnish Nigeria’s image as a travel destination.
While the intent behind the demolition is commendable, its execution requires careful consideration.
The government must weigh the pros and cons and explore alternative solutions before taking such a drastic step.
Did You Know?
- Murtala Muhammed Airport is the primary international gateway into Nigeria, handling over 7 million passengers annually.
- Private jet ownership in Nigeria has been on the rise, with the country having one of the highest numbers of private jets in Africa.
- The new international terminal at Murtala Muhammed Airport was built with Chinese loans.
- Airports are generally considered national security assets, making their expansion and modernization a priority.
- The old international terminal at Murtala Muhammed Airport has been in operation for several decades, making it one of the oldest in the country.