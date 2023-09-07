Fire at MMIA Forces Air Traffic Controllers to Use Mobile Tower

A fire outbreak at the baggage hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos prompted air traffic controllers to relocate. They moved from the tower at the airport’s terminal building to a mobile tower near Caverton Helicopters.
Around 8 a.m., the fire incident led to a brief evacuation of passengers and staff. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the incident and attributed the cause to a suspected electrical spark at the baggage hall ceiling.
FAAN’s statement, issued by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, mentioned that the situation was under control. However, the fire affected some cables, causing a blackout in the control tower.
As a result, air traffic controllers will continue to operate from the mobile tower until the issue is resolved.
Editorial
The fire incident at MMIA underscores the importance of robust safety measures at critical infrastructure points. As hubs of international and domestic travel, airports require stringent safety protocols to ensure the well-being of passengers, staff, and assets.
The swift response by FAAN and the subsequent relocation of air traffic controllers to a mobile tower is commendable. However, this incident raises questions about the maintenance and safety checks in place at the airport.
Authorities need to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. Lessons learned should be applied to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Moreover, the blackout in the control tower is a significant concern. It’s crucial to ensure that backup systems are in place and functional to prevent disruptions in air traffic control.
While the immediate response to the fire was effective, a proactive approach to safety and maintenance is the need of the hour.
Did You Know?
- Murtala Muhammed International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Africa.
- Mobile air traffic control towers are used as backups during emergencies or when primary facilities are unavailable.
- Faulty wiring, overloaded circuits, or malfunctioning electrical devices can cause fires.
- Air traffic controllers play a vital role in ensuring the safe movement of aircraft on the ground and in the air.
- Regular safety drills and training are essential for airport staff to respond effectively to emergencies.