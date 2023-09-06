Fire Scare at MMIA Terminal Quickly Contained

A potential fire incident at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, was swiftly averted.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) reported the incident around 7:50 a.m.
The source of the smoke was traced to the terminal’s basement. Firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) promptly responded.
Their quick action and professionalism brought the situation under control.
The terminal was evacuated due to the smoke affecting some areas.
FAAN reassured the public of their commitment to safety and well-being.
The situation is now under control, according to a statement by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN.
Editorial
The fire scare at MMIA Terminal is a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness and quick response in emergencies.
While it’s commendable that the situation was swiftly contained, questions arise about the initial cause of the smoke.
Is the infrastructure at MMIA Terminal up to standard to prevent such incidents?
How well-equipped are our airports to handle emergencies?
These questions need urgent answers to ensure the safety of passengers and staff alike.
Did You Know?
- The Murtala Muhammed International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Africa.
- The airport was built during World War II and was later renamed in honour of Murtala Muhammed, a former Nigerian military ruler.
- The airport is a hub for several international airlines, including British Airways, Emirates, and Delta Air Lines.
- In 2019, the airport handled over 7 million passengers.
- The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) manages all commercial airports in Nigeria and provides services to both passenger and cargo airlines.