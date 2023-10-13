Government Seeks Strategic Partnership with Airline Operators

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has expressed the Federal Government’s readiness to forge partnerships and provide support to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), contingent upon their willingness to enhance their service standards.
This commitment was conveyed during a courtesy visit by AON members, led by Dr. Abdulmunaf Yunusa, to his office. Keyamo emphasized an open policy, inviting the operators to share their challenges to facilitate a mutual understanding between the government and airline operators regarding their respective positions.
Keyamo underscored his commitment to fostering the growth and sustainability of local airline operators, while concurrently holding them to the highest international standards in the aviation industry.
He acknowledged their crucial role in the development of both the aviation industry and the nation. Keyamo assured a potential review of all Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) and emphasized the necessity for AON to renew and repair their fleets to boost patronage.
He also appealed to the airline operators to collaborate and establish their businesses in a manner that ensures they have sufficient capital bases to withstand challenging periods, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.
Keyamo pledged to propose to the government the possibility of AON accessing facilities at single-digit rates, including associated foreign exchange to meet their foreign exchange obligations.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s inclination towards partnering with and supporting the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) is a laudable stride that could potentially elevate the nation’s aviation sector.
However, while the government’s readiness to assist is commendable, it is pivotal that such partnerships are meticulously structured to ensure that they yield tangible benefits for both the airline operators and the nation at large.
The aviation sector is undeniably a critical component of national development, facilitating connectivity, trade, and tourism. Therefore, any partnerships or support extended to airline operators should be strategically aligned with broader national objectives, such as enhancing connectivity, boosting tourism, and fostering economic development.
We advocate for a comprehensive and strategic approach towards supporting airline operators, ensuring that any partnerships or support mechanisms are not only beneficial in the short term but are also sustainable and aligned with the long-term objectives of the nation’s aviation sector.
It is imperative that such partnerships are structured in a manner that ensures accountability, transparency, and mutual benefit.
Did You Know?
- The aviation sector contributes significantly to the global economy, supporting millions of jobs and facilitating international trade and tourism.
- Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) are agreements between two countries that allow international commercial air transport services between their territories.
- The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) is an association that represents the interests of Nigerian airline operators.
- The aviation industry has been one of the sectors most significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with airlines around the world facing unprecedented challenges.
- Efficient and reliable air transport facilitates economic development by enabling the movement of goods and people across different regions and countries.