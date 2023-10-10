Government to Enforce Passenger Compensation for Flight Disruptions

The Federal Government of Nigeria is set to enforce a directive that mandates airline operators to compensate passengers for flight delays and cancellations not caused by natural phenomena.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during a meeting with airline operators in Abuja. Keyamo emphasized that while some delays might be attributed to government or natural occurrences, there are instances where airlines are culpable and must, therefore, compensate affected passengers.
He highlighted that although Nigerians may be unaware, the NCAA Act provides for compensation in instances of delay due to human error, exempting acts of God.
Keyamo expressed his commitment to not only supporting the airlines but also ensuring that Nigerians are compensated when due. He urged airline operators to establish reliable communication channels to inform passengers of cancellations promptly.
Editorial
The impending directive from the Federal Government, which seeks to compel airlines to compensate passengers for delays and cancellations, is a commendable step towards enhancing accountability and customer satisfaction within the aviation sector.
We believe that while the aviation industry grapples with numerous challenges, the rights and conveniences of passengers should remain paramount.
This initiative underscores the necessity for a balanced approach that not only seeks to uphold the operational viability of airlines but also safeguards the rights and interests of passengers. It is crucial that while airlines navigate the myriad of operational challenges, the experiences of passengers are not unduly compromised.
We advocate for a thorough and transparent implementation of this directive, ensuring that the stipulated compensations are not only enforced but are also accessible to passengers. It is through such balanced and passenger-centric policies that the Nigerian aviation sector can enhance its reputation and reliability, both nationally and internationally.
Did You Know?
- The Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos is not only one of the busiest in Africa but also can handle 15 million passengers annually.
- The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was established in 2000 and serves as the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has over 30 airports, with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport being among the major ones.
- The first airline in Nigeria, West African Airways Corporation (WAAC), was founded in 1946.
- Nigeria’s aviation industry contributes about $0.7 billion to the nation’s GDP.