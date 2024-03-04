House of Reps Demands N4bn COVID-19 Fund Accountability from Airlines

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has set a stringent one-week ultimatum for all private airline operators in Nigeria to either account for the N4 billion received from the Federal Government as COVID-19 relief funds or refund it. This directive was issued by the committee, led by Bamidele Salam of the Peoples Democratic Party from Osun State, during an investigative hearing on the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds by various ministries, departments, and agencies.
The investigation, which scrutinizes the financial activities of over 56 MDAs, aims to ensure the transparent and judicious use of the funds allocated to combat the pandemic’s impact. The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the explanations provided by several airlines and industry stakeholders, including Aero Contractors and Azman, as well as representatives from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, regarding the expenditure of the relief funds.
Through its Marketing Manager Odum Uju, Azman Airlines acknowledged receiving N367.90 million for operational expenses such as aircraft maintenance and fuelling. At the same time, Aero Contractor’s Station Manager Abdulmalik Musa reported receiving N217.35 million for similar expenses. However, the committee, including member and former Nigerian Air Force pilot Ojuawo Adeniyi, challenged these claims, suggesting that the reported expenses were routine operational costs, not specific pandemic-related interventions.
The committee’s stance led to a motion by Akiba Bassey, representing Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency, demanding the refund of the N4 billion to the Federation Account if the airlines fail to provide satisfactory evidence of the funds’ proper use. This motion received unanimous support from the committee members, highlighting the government’s commitment to accountability and proper utilization of public funds during the pandemic.
Editorial:
The House of Representatives’ firm stance on the accountability of COVID-19 relief funds allocated to private airline operators is a commendable step towards ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency in the management of public resources. The COVID-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges, necessitating significant government intervention to support various sectors, including aviation, which was particularly hard-hit by travel restrictions and lockdowns.
However, the receipt of public funds comes with the obligation to demonstrate their impact and justify their allocation, especially in times of crisis when every naira counts towards national recovery and support for the most affected. The committee’s demand for accountability is not just about reclaiming funds but reinforcing the principle that public money must serve public interests, particularly in mitigating the pandemic’s effects.
This situation underscores the need for a robust framework for monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of government interventions in crises. It also highlights the importance of clear guidelines and criteria for fund allocation to ensure that support reaches its intended targets and achieves its intended outcomes.
As the investigation continues, it serves as a reminder to all beneficiaries of government support across sectors that transparency and accountability are non-negotiable. The outcome of this inquiry could set a precedent for future government interventions, emphasizing the need for meticulous record-keeping, transparency, and a clear demonstration of the value added by the funds received.
Did You Know?
- The aviation sector is among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with significant losses due to travel restrictions and reduced passenger demand.
- Government relief funds are critical in supporting sectors and businesses to withstand the economic impact of global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Accountability and transparency in the use of public funds not only ensure their effective utilization but also build public trust in government interventions.
- The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives plays a crucial role in overseeing government expenditures and ensuring approved budgets and regulations make them.
- Effective crisis management requires immediate financial support and long-term strategies to rebuild and strengthen affected sectors for future resilience.