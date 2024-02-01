Keyamo Declares No Local Airline to Become Nigeria’s National Carrier

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, announced in a recent interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today that no local airline would be elevated to the status of Nigeria’s national carrier. He emphasized that such a move would disadvantage other domestic airlines and confirmed his commitment to establishing an authentic national carrier through international collaborations. Keyamo highlighted ongoing discussions with potential partners from the Arab nations, China, and the United States to create a fair and competitive aviation sector in Nigeria.
The minister questioned the rationale behind his predecessor’s approach during Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency, where Hadi Sirika, the then Minister of Aviation, had launched Nigeria Air, sparking widespread debate. Keyamo criticized the initiative, suggesting it did not serve the national interest and clarified the distinction between a flag carrier and a national carrier, indicating that the previous administration’s efforts were misleading.
Keyamo also revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating Nigeria Air’s controversial deal. The House of Representatives had previously summoned Sirika to address the ambiguities and allegations surrounding the project, which had consumed billions of naira without clear outcomes. This move reflects the government’s intent to scrutinize past decisions and ensure transparency and accountability in establishing a national carrier that genuinely represents Nigeria.
Editorial:
The recent declaration by Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s aviation sector. His stance against designating any local airline as the national carrier underscores a commitment to equity and the broader vision for a globally competitive Nigerian airline. This approach champions fairness among local operators and signals a clear departure from past practices that may have favoured short-term gains over long-term strategic interests.
The complexity of establishing a national carrier that serves the national interest while competing on a global scale cannot be understated. Keyamo’s openness to international partnerships is a pragmatic strategy, recognizing that the expertise and investment from global players are crucial for a venture of this magnitude. It’s a recognition that building a national carrier is not just about having an airline that flies the Nigerian flag but about creating a sustainable, efficient, and competitive entity that can contribute to the nation’s economic growth and international image.
The scrutiny of the Nigeria Air project by the EFCC, prompted by the House of Representatives, is necessary for transparency. It serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability in public projects, especially those involving significant financial investments. This investigative process should be seen as an opportunity to learn from past mistakes and to ensure that future endeavours are grounded in thorough planning, clear objectives, and the national interest.
As we look forward, Nigeria’s aviation sector’s vision should be inclusivity, innovation, and integrity. Establishing a national carrier should enhance the country’s connectivity and economic prospects and embody the spirit of Nigeria — resilient, ambitious, and forward-looking. Let this be a moment of unity and purpose as we embark on a journey to elevate Nigeria’s presence in the global aviation landscape.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with a diverse and vibrant economy, making the aviation sector crucial for its development and integration into the global market.
- Nigeria’s concept of a national carrier is not unique; many countries have established national airlines to boost tourism, improve international trade, and assert their presence in global aviation.
- The African aviation industry is growing, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicting a significant increase in passenger numbers over the next two decades.
- Partnerships with international aviation players have been a successful strategy for several countries in revitalizing their national carriers, offering lessons in management, technology transfer, and global best practices.
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) plays a vital role in Nigeria, tasked with investigating financial crimes and corruption, ensuring that projects like the national carrier are conducted transparently and in the public interest.