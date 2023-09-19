Lagos Airport Reopens Old Terminal to Ease Flight Issues

The Federal Government has taken action at Murtala Muhammed International Airport. They’ve reopened the D Wing of the old international terminal in Lagos.
This action aims to reduce flight disruptions. It also seeks to improve air travel efficiency.
The move is part of a broader strategy. It addresses challenges after foreign airlines relocated to a new terminal last March.
The Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, made the announcement. The terminal had been temporarily closed for upgrades.
A statement from FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs confirmed the news. It emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing the aviation sector.
The D Wing is now operational. It’s being used for passenger processing.
Editorial
The reopening of the old terminal is a step in the right direction. It addresses immediate concerns like flight delays.
However, this is a temporary fix. It doesn’t solve the deeper issues in Nigeria’s aviation sector.
The sudden relocation of foreign airlines revealed systemic weaknesses. These can’t be fixed with band-aid solutions.
The government needs a long-term strategy. This should involve a complete overhaul of aviation infrastructure.
The Minister of Aviation’s announcement is a positive sign. Yet, it’s not sufficient to address the underlying issues.
Stakeholder engagement is crucial. A comprehensive aviation strategy must be developed.
Modernising facilities is essential. So is improving safety measures.
Failure to act will perpetuate existing challenges. The government must act decisively to reform the sector.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s aviation sector contributes about 0.4% to the GDP.
- Murtala Muhammed is one of Africa’s busiest airports.
- Nigeria scored 70% in the latest ICAO safety audit.
- Over 150,000 people are employed in Nigeria’s aviation sector.
- Lagos is a central hub for international flights in Nigeria.