May 29 Start for Nigeria Air Impossible, Aero Contractors CEO Rebuts Government’s Claim

- Aero Contractors CEO Ado Sanusi disputes the government’s claim that Nigeria Air will commence operations before May 29.
- Sanusi insists that the airline’s commencement in the remaining days before the administration change is unfeasible.
- Despite a court order halting the national carrier project, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika asserts that the airline will begin operations before the new administration’s inauguration.
- Sanusi argues that the rigorous process involved in starting commercial passenger operations, including critical demonstration flights, cannot be waived by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.
- According to Sanusi, the aircraft’s arrival does not automatically translate to the start of commercial operations.
News Story
Aviation expert and Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, has challenged the Federal Government’s assertion that the much-debated Nigeria Air will start operations before the new administration’s inauguration, scheduled for May 29.
Sanusi expressed this viewpoint while appearing on Friday on Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme. However, he argued that the aircraft’s arrival does not necessarily imply the immediate launch of commercial operations, especially considering the brief period before the administration change.
The PUNCH previously reported that Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, suggested the airline would begin operations before the swearing-in ceremony, despite a court order suspending the national carrier project.
Speaking at the National Aviation Stakeholders Forum 2023 in Abuja on Thursday, Sirika proclaimed, “Operation of local and international flights will commence soon. Before the end of this administration, before May 29, we will fly.”
However, Sanusi vehemently disagreed, stating that starting commercial passenger operations in two days is practically unfeasible due to the stringent process involved. He maintains that this process, supervised by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, is under intense global scrutiny, and thus, crucial components such as demonstration flights cannot be bypassed.
Sanusi asserted, “It is one thing to bring the aeroplane to the country, it is another thing to start the airline, getting all the necessary approvals from NCAA… So it is practically impossible for the airline to take off in the next two days. It is not possible.”
Editorial
The Turbulence Ahead: Unpacking the Controversy Surrounding Nigeria Air’s Proposed Launch Date
The discourse surrounding the launch of Nigeria Air presents a classic scenario of governmental optimism pitted against industry realism. Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika’s assertion of a quick take-off for Nigeria Air clashes with a harsher on-ground reality pointed out by aviation expert and Aero Contractors CEO, Captain Ado Sanusi.
Sanusi’s stance casts a pall over the government’s proposed timeline. However, his assessment of the rigorous procedural and regulatory requirements involved in commencing commercial passenger operations underpins the need for a phased, meticulous, and safety-conscious approach.
It’s worth acknowledging the government’s push for rapid progress. The launch of Nigeria Air carries national prestige and an economic boost, but the aviation sector’s inherent complexity and stringent safety requirements render such quick turnarounds almost unfeasible.
Sanusi’s contention holds water when considering the strict regulations laid out by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which ensures safe and efficient air transport operations.
Yet, what’s at stake here is more than a clash of timelines or opinions. It’s about acknowledging the gravity of air safety regulations and understanding that rushing the process could lead to a compromised safety culture, a price too high for any nation.
It is incumbent on the government and stakeholders to reassess the proposed timeline, considering the procedural necessities and safety regulations outlined by the NCAA. This is not a race against time but a measured stride towards establishing a national carrier that embodies safety, efficiency, and service excellence.
The ball is now in the government’s court to provide clear, realistic plans and timelines, considering the numerous tasks required to get an airline operational. Let’s strive for a Nigeria Air that’s not just in the air soon but in the air safely.
Did You Know?
- Aero Contractors, the company of which Ado Sanusi is CEO, is Nigeria’s second-largest airline.
- Nigeria Air is intended to be the national carrier of Nigeria, replacing Nigeria Airways, which ceased operations in 2003.
- Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is the regulatory body overseeing aviation in Nigeria.
- To ensure safety, commercial airlines must undergo a rigorous process to obtain an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), including demonstration flights.
- Airline start-ups typically face a gestation period of six months to a year to become fully operational.
