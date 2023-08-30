Ncaa And Naf Join Forces To Elevate Airport Security In Nigeria

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has entered into a civil-military Memorandum of Cooperation with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). The memorandum aims to formalise and strengthen the existing relationship between the two organisations.
NCAA Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu led a delegation of aviation agency CEOs to NAF headquarters in Abuja. The collaboration aims to enhance airspace security and safety.
During the visit, Nuhu appealed to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, to continue collaborations between civil aviation and the military. Abubakar assured that his office would continue to work with civil aviation authorities.
The memorandum is seen as long overdue and will formalise existing areas of cooperation. The meeting also discussed several other areas of high-level cooperation.
Editorial
The Memorandum of Cooperation between the NCAA and NAF is a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria’s aviation industry. Such collaborations are essential when global security concerns are on the rise.
However, the effectiveness of this memorandum will be determined by its implementation. Both organisations must work diligently to translate these agreements into actionable plans.
The collaboration also opens the door for further partnerships between civil and military organisations. Such synergies are crucial for addressing the aviation industry’s complex challenges today.
Did You Know?
- The NCAA was established in 2000 to regulate Nigeria’s aviation industry.
- The Nigerian Air Force is one of the largest in Africa, with an estimated 10,000 personnel.
- Nigeria’s aviation industry contributes about $1.4 billion to the country’s GDP.
- Air travel is expected to grow by 4.9% annually in Africa over the next 20 years.
- Nigeria has 31 airports, 26 of which are operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.