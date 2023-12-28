NCAA Celebrates Ex-Spokesperson Adurogboye for Exceptional Service

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) recently honoured its former General Manager of Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye, for his outstanding contributions as an image maker. The acting Director-General of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, praised Adurogboye during a farewell party, acknowledging his pivotal role in securing positive media coverage for the agency since its inception in 2000.
Represented by the Lagos Regional Manager of NCAA, Samuel Ngene, Najomo highlighted how Adurogboye’s effective communication helped resolve potential crises quickly without public awareness. Adurogboye’s efforts significantly contributed to the growth of the NCAA, earning him recognition even after his retirement upon reaching the mandatory age of 60.
Najomo emphasised the indelible mark Adurogboye left behind and encouraged other NCAA staff, particularly those in the Public Relations Department, to emulate his exemplary service. He remarked on the rarity of Adurogboye’s career trajectory in the civil service, where progression to general manager is not guaranteed and often takes years.
Colleagues and friends from the aviation industry also paid tribute to Adurogboye, praising his integrity and commitment. A staff member noted his uncommon practice of returning unspent budgets to the NCAA. At the same time, the Assistant General Manager of Public Affairs at NCAA, Mrs. Carol Adekotujo, described him as a mentor and peacemaker.
In response, Adurogboye expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his tenure at NCAA. He encouraged his colleagues to focus on adding value to the system and contributing positively to those they encounter. He proudly shared that he left the system without any blemish, recalling how his retirement letter was initially rejected by the immediate past Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, due to his valuable contributions.
Editorial:
The commendation of Sam Adurogboye by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority is a testament to the impact of dedicated service and professional integrity. Adurogboye’s tenure as the General Manager of Public Relations at NCAA is an inspiring example of how effective communication and ethical practices can significantly enhance an organisation’s public image and operational efficiency.
His approach to handling potential crises discreetly and efficiently, without causing public alarm, demonstrates a deep understanding of the delicate balance between transparency and strategic communication. This skill is particularly crucial in the aviation industry, where public confidence is paramount.
Adurogboye’s legacy is in his work and the values he instilled in his colleagues and the broader aviation community. His commitment to returning unspent budgets and his mentorship to younger staff members reflect a level of integrity and responsibility that is admirable and all too rare in any field.
As we reflect on Adurogboye’s contributions, it’s clear that the principles he embodied are essential for the growth and sustainability of any organisation. His story is a reminder that individual dedication and ethical conduct can leave a lasting impact, inspiring others to strive for excellence in their professional lives.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria, responsible for overseeing air transport safety, security, and efficiency.
- Public relations in the aviation industry is crucial for maintaining public trust and confidence, especially in crisis management and communication.
- The role of a General Manager of Public Relations involves managing communications and shaping an organisation’s public perception.
- The aviation industry in Nigeria has grown significantly over the years, with increased domestic and international flights and improved safety standards.
- As Adurogboye exemplifies, workplace mentorship plays a vital role in professional development and the nurturing of future industry leaders.