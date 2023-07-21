NCAA Initiates Investigation into Four Cases of Fuel Contamination

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has comprehensively investigated recent water contamination incidents in specific aircraft fuel tanks.
This move is aimed at preventing future safety breaches of this nature.
The Director General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu revealed this during a meeting with domestic and international operators, aviation fuel suppliers, and Abuja’s Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.
Nuhu stated that the NCAA is intensifying its efforts to identify the root cause of the issue.
Nuhu pointed out that the issue of fuel contamination extends beyond the aviation ecosystem, necessitating engagement with the regulator of the downstream sector.
He added that the collaboration is crucial due to identified gaps resulting from the lack of deliberate cooperation between NCAA, NMDPRA, and FAAN on fuel quality monitoring.
The NCAA chief further mentioned that a committee comprising the NCAA, FAAN, NMDPRA, NSIB, airliners, pilots, fuel depot operators, aircraft maintenance officers, and other stakeholders would be set up.
This committee will ensure the quality of aviation fuel remains consistent.
Nuhu emphasised that the investigation aims not to indict anyone but to strengthen safety in the aviation industry.
Editorial
The NCAA’s decision to probe the recent incidents of fuel contamination is a critical step towards ensuring air travel safety in Nigeria.
However, this situation underscores the need for stringent quality control measures in the aviation fuel supply chain.
While it’s crucial to investigate and address the current incidents, it’s equally important to implement preventive measures to avoid such occurrences in the future.
This includes regular quality checks, rigorous certification processes for fuel suppliers, and effective collaboration among all stakeholders.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria.
- Fuel contamination in aircraft can lead to serious safety issues, including engine failure.
- The NCAA collaborates with other agencies and stakeholders to ensure the safety and quality of aviation fuel.
- The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority regulates the downstream sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.
- Regular quality checks and stringent certification processes are vital in preventing fuel contamination in aircraft.
