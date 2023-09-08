Nigeria Air Accused of Missing Crucial Operating Certificate

Airline Operators of Nigeria have sounded the alarm. They claim that Nigeria Air, the country’s proposed national carrier, lacks an essential Airline Operator’s Certificate (AOC).
Spokesman Prof Obiora Okonkwo was explicit in his warning. He stated that if Nigeria Air begins operations in October 2023, it would be without a valid AOC.
The AOC is still in its initial stage, according to Okonkwo. He expressed skepticism about the project, saying,
“If they are starting in October, they are going to be operating without AOC.”
Ethiopian Airlines’ CEO, Mesfin Tasew, had a different take. He announced that Nigeria Air would commence operations by October, sparking interest and concern alike.
Okonkwo, who also chairs United Nigeria Airline, was clear about the legal implications. He said any action against the existing court order would be a violation of the law.
Editorial
The recent allegations against Nigeria Air are a red flag that cannot be ignored. Operating without an Airline Operator’s Certificate is not just a regulatory misstep; it’s a safety hazard.
The aviation sector is one of the most regulated industries globally. This is for a good reason: the stakes are incredibly high.
The government must address these allegations with the seriousness they deserve. Transparency is key, and all necessary certifications must be in place before the airline takes off.
Regulatory bodies also have a role to play. They must ensure that all airlines, including national carriers, adhere to the highest safety and operational standards.
The situation also calls for public vigilance. Citizens must hold their government accountable to ensure that safety is not compromised for the sake of national pride or economic gain.
Did You Know?
- An Airline Operator’s Certificate (AOC) is essential for ensuring safe flight operations.
- Ethiopian Airlines has expressed interest in Nigeria Air, highlighting the project’s potential impact.
- Nigeria’s aviation sector has faced numerous controversies, including licensing issues.
- The AOC process involves multiple stages, each with its own set of rigorous checks.
- Nigeria Air was initially embroiled in controversy during the tenure of former President Muhammedu Buhari.