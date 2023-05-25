Nigeria Air Promises to Transform International Travel and Bring Relief to Citizens, Says Presidency

The Nigerian Presidency has expressed optimism that the much-anticipated Nigeria Air will be a game-changer in international travel and bring relief to Nigerians. During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, this assurance came from Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Despite the numerous obstacles encountered, Shehu lauded the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for his relentless efforts towards making the airline a reality. He believes that a significant number of Nigerians will benefit from the project.
“It would be to the relief of Nigerians. Certainly, it is something that is going to be a game-changer, especially for international travel,” Shehu said.
Shehu recognized the challenges that have beset the project, noting that the journey to establish Nigeria Air has been anything but smooth.
“In all eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, there is no policy memo on anything that has done the zigzag that Nigeria Air has done. At least seven times, it came before the Federal Executive Council before finally it was let go.”
He added that local airline operators had legally challenged the project, preventing Nigeria Air from taking to the skies until just a week or two ago.
Shehu also addressed the collaboration with Ethiopian Airways, insisting it is in the country’s best interest. He maintained that the government, as a minority shareholder in the enterprise, will be predominantly business-run, thus increasing the chances of its success.
“This realization is simply the fact that the government of Nigeria would be a minority shareholder in this enterprise, it is going to be essentially business run, and that would mean that it would succeed,” he concluded.
Editorial
Nigeria Air: A Game Changer in International Travel?
The long-anticipated Nigeria Air has been a topic of national discourse since its conceptualization. Now, with the Presidential assurance that the airline is set to become a reality, there is an air of expectancy.
According to the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Nigeria Air is poised to bring relief to Nigerians and be a game-changer in international travel. This is promising news for Nigerians, especially those engaged in international travel, who have long desired a national carrier that caters to their needs.
However, the path to making Nigeria Air a reality has not been without its challenges. It’s been bumpy from policy back-and-forths to legal issues with local airline operators. Yet, these hurdles seem to have been surmounted, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.
The decision to engage Ethiopian Airways in a collaborative effort is attractive. This move, coupled with the government being a minority shareholder, signifies a shift from the traditional government-run business model to a predominantly business-run enterprise. This approach is expected to improve the efficiency and overall performance of the airline.
The promised launch of Nigeria Air is undoubtedly good news. But the government and all stakeholders must work to ensure the airline does not just take off but soars high, setting a new standard for air travel domestically and internationally.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria Air is a planned government-owned airline by the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The branding was unveiled in July 2018, but the airline has yet to commence operations.
- Ethiopian Airways is one of Africa’s most successful airlines, operating in more than 125 passenger destinations across the globe.