Nigeria Air’s MD Sheds Light on Recent Controversial Aircraft Charter from Ethiopia

The Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Dayo Olumide, recently elucidated the circumstances surrounding a controversial aircraft that landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on May 26, 2023.
He revealed that the aeroplane was chartered from Ethiopia as he addressed questions from senators.
Olumide explained that Nigeria Air was launched in 2018, and his primary role was to secure an operating certificate for the airline, not to handle operational activities.
He further clarified the confusion around the airline’s technical aspects.
“There are several misunderstandings regarding Nigeria Air’s technical matters. As you may know, this airline was launched in 2018. Various things have transpired since then, which were not under my purview,” said Olumide. “My task, since being invited in February, was to secure an air operating certificate for the airline.”
However, the Committee on Aviation’s Chairman, Senator Olujimi, expressed her disquiet, stating that the Nigeria Air setup was suspected.
In response to Senator Olujimi’s concerns, Olumide elucidated that the aircraft that landed in Nigeria on that day was a legitimate charter flight and therefore did not require a license.
Olumide further clarified, “The aircraft that arrived that day did not need a license; it was a charter. It’s a simple process: you pay for a charter, the aircraft is brought here, takes your passengers, and off you go. In this instance, we aimed to unveil the real aircraft after the public only saw pictures and drawings since 2018.”
He added, “We have institutional investors who are not in the aviation sector but have invested their money for a decade or longer. It was crucial to show them the actual aircraft. Thus, we brought the aircraft here.”
The MD further emphasized that the aircraft was Ethiopian-registered and had only been in Nigeria for a few days on clearance.
He added that for Nigeria Air to get its license, it must have at least three Nigerian-registered aircraft.
Olumide concluded, “There are five stages to obtaining a license. We have completed the first two, but when you change ‘post holders,’ such as the director of maintenance or chief pilot, you have to revert to the first phase to ensure compliance with the civil authority. This is a standard procedure. So, when the chartered flight arrived, there was a misconception that we had launched Nigeria Air, which was not the case.”
Editorial
Navigating the Turbulence: The Case of Nigeria Air
The controversy surrounding the chartered flight from Ethiopia that landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport has once again propelled Nigeria Air into the limelight.
The incident provides an opportunity for a deep dive into the complexities of Nigeria’s burgeoning aviation sector.
The statements from the Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Dayo Olumide, shed light on obtaining an operating certificate for airlines in Nigeria.
It also brings to the fore the level of misunderstanding and misinformation that often swirls around our aviation sector, particularly on social media.
As Olumide rightly pointed out, chartering an aircraft does not require an operating license – a common practice in the industry.
Yet, this incident has sparked controversy, mainly due to a lack of understanding among the general public about aviation processes.
Miscommunication and misconception in such critical sectors can breed public mistrust and foster a sense of instability.
This incident should serve as a reminder of the need for better transparency and communication from authorities and key stakeholders in the aviation sector.
The aviation industry is vital to Nigeria’s economy, facilitating trade and tourism and fostering global connections.
Hence, it’s critical for all parties involved to make concerted efforts to enhance public understanding of the sector’s inner workings.
This moment presents an opportunity for Nigeria Air and relevant authorities to strengthen their communication strategies, ensuring the public receives accurate information promptly.
This would go a long way towards building public confidence and trust in our aviation sector.