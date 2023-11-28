Nigeria to Enhance Airport Security with Advanced Screening Systems

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to procure customized explosives and narcotic detection screening systems for five major international airports across the country. This move, aimed at reducing passenger stress at airports, was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, following a Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.
The contract, valued at N3.28 billion, will see the installation of these advanced screening machines in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu Airports. The project is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of payment. Keyamo expressed concern over the long delays and complaints from passengers due to the current manual search methods at airports. The new system, akin to the TSA in America, will enable bags to be scanned for explosives and other prohibited items, streamlining the security process.
Additionally, the council ratified a Bilateral Air Service Agreement with the Republic of Guyana, originally signed in 2014. This agreement is anticipated to reduce air travel time for passengers heading to European countries. Regarding the Nigeria Air project, Keyamo revealed that the project has been suspended, with a report submitted to President Bola Tinubu outlining the next steps. The minister refrained from disclosing further details, stating that the president’s decision on the matter is pending.
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, also announced the approval of Nigeria’s Human Rights report presentation to the United Nations. This report, part of the UN Universal Periodic Review, is scheduled for submission in February 2024. It addresses various issues, including child employment in the armed forces, discrimination against women, and the fight against corruption.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s decision to upgrade airport security with advanced screening systems is a significant step towards enhancing the safety and efficiency of air travel in Nigeria. This initiative reflects a proactive approach to addressing the challenges faced by passengers and aligns with global best practices in aviation security.
We commend this move, as it not only improves the passenger experience but also strengthens the nation’s security infrastructure. The transition from manual searches to automated screening will not only expedite the security process but also reduce the potential for human error and bias. It’s crucial, however, that the implementation of these systems is accompanied by adequate training for airport staff to ensure their effective operation.
The ratification of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement with Guyana is another positive development. It opens up new routes and opportunities for Nigerian travellers and airlines, potentially boosting tourism and business ties between the two countries. Such agreements are essential for expanding Nigeria’s aviation footprint and enhancing its role in the global aviation community.
However, the suspension of the Nigeria Air project raises concerns. While it’s important to carefully evaluate such large-scale projects, transparency and clear communication are vital. The public deserves to know the reasons behind the suspension and the plans for this national carrier. A well-managed national airline can be a source of national pride and economic benefit.
These developments in Nigeria’s aviation sector are promising. They signify a commitment to modernizing the country’s air travel infrastructure and enhancing its global competitiveness. We look forward to seeing these plans come to fruition, bringing benefits to travellers and the nation alike.
Did You Know?
- Advanced screening systems can detect a wide range of threats, including explosives and narcotics, enhancing airport security.
- Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) facilitate international air travel and can significantly impact a country’s aviation industry.
- The implementation of modern security technology in airports can dramatically improve the efficiency and experience of air travel.
- Nigeria’s aviation sector plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, with international airports serving as key gateways for trade and tourism.
- The development and management of a national airline can have significant implications for a country’s image and aviation industry.