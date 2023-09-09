Nigerian Student Dies Mid-Flight to London, Family Seeks Answers

A Nigerian student, Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi, tragically died en route to London. She was flying on Egypt Air and fell ill during the flight.
The student began her journey from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. Her destination was London, but she never made it.
Her family is now seeking answers and assistance. They want to repatriate her remains back to Nigeria.
Meshioye’s sister, Mrs Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, narrated the ordeal. She said they struggled to get information from Egypt Air.
The family contacted the airline’s London office. They were told that Meshioye fell sick and was taken to a hospital in Cairo, where she died.
The Nigerian Embassy in Cairo was informed. However, the family feels that Egypt Air should have contacted them directly.
The family is demanding a thorough investigation. They want to know what happened to Meshioye during the flight and after landing.
Egypt Air has yet to release an official statement. An anonymous source from the airline confirmed that Meshioye was taken to a hospital in Cairo.
Editorial
The tragic death of Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi on an Egypt Air flight raises alarming questions about airline responsibility and passenger safety. The lack of timely communication from Egypt Air to the grieving family is unacceptable and warrants scrutiny.
Airlines must ensure the well-being of their passengers, especially during emergencies.
The role of the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo also comes into question. Why was the family not informed immediately?
The family’s struggle to get information reveals gaps in the system that need immediate attention.
This incident should catalyze airlines and governmental bodies to review emergency response protocols. A comprehensive investigation is not just a demand of the grieving family but a necessity for public safety.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority must also be held accountable. They should provide clear guidelines for unfortunate incidents and ensure families are not left in the dark.
Did You Know?
- Egypt Air is one of the world’s oldest airlines, founded in 1932.
- Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos is one of Africa’s busiest airports.
- In-flight medical emergencies are relatively rare but can be fatal if not properly managed.
- The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority is responsible for regulating aviation safety in Nigeria.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is crucial in cases involving Nigerians abroad.