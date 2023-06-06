Nigeria’s Unclaimed Airline Funds Hits $812m, Lands on IATA Watchlist

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) raises the alarm as Nigeria retains $812m in unrepatriated airline funds, placing the country at the pinnacle of five nations responsible for 68% of globally blocked funds.
IATA made this revelation public in a statement on Sunday, voiced by its Director-General, Willie Walsh. The statement highlighted the number of airline funds stranded worldwide had surged, amassing $2.27 billion as of April 2023.
Apart from Nigeria, the other countries on this notorious list are Bangladesh, Algeria, Pakistan, and Lebanon.
The statement noted an alarming escalation of unrepatriated funds by 47% from the previous figure of $1.55 billion recorded in April of the preceding year.
The statement cautioned that the rising trend of blocked funds is a menace to airline connectivity in affected markets.
Breaking down the figures region-wise, Nigeria leads the pack with a total withheld sum of $812.2 million. Bangladesh follows with trapped funds amounting to $214.1 million.
Algeria, Pakistan, and Lebanon are equally holding back the repatriation of funds amounting to $196.3 million, $188.2 million, and $141.2 million, respectively, as per the association’s reports.
Walsh called for governments to bring about enduring solutions to this alarming situation to ensure the survival of aviation companies’ connectivity.
He stated, “Airlines cannot continue to offer services in markets where they are unable to repatriate the revenues arising from their commercial activities in those markets. Governments need to work with industry to resolve this situation so airlines can continue to provide the connectivity that is vital to driving economic activity and job creation.”
Furthermore, he urged governments to honour international agreements and treaty obligations, allowing airlines to repatriate the funds from selling tickets, cargo space, and other commercial activities.
Editorial
Airline Funds: Nigeria’s Financial Quagmire
The recent revelation from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is disconcerting – Nigeria is holding a colossal sum of $812 million in unrepatriated airline funds. This places Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, at the apex of five countries that account for two-thirds of the total blocked funds worldwide.
Let’s begin by acknowledging that the other countries on this list, namely Bangladesh, Algeria, Pakistan, and Lebanon, also share a significant part of this blame. Yet, the sheer amount of funds held in Nigeria is notably higher, making it the focal point of this pressing issue.
Unrepatriated airline funds pose a considerable risk to individual airlines and the global aviation sector. The practice stifles the airlines’ liquidity and undermines their ability to invest in their services and infrastructure. Furthermore, this issue affects the robustness of airline connectivity and, by extension, threatens economic activity and job creation.
The situation is indeed complex. Yet, the IATA Director-General, Willie Walsh, has offered a sensible solution: Governments must work alongside the industry to resolve this issue. Moreover, they must honour international agreements and treaty obligations, which would allow the airlines to repatriate their funds.
This is a call to action for the Nigerian government and others on the list. It’s time for these countries to clear their debts, respect their treaty obligations and contribute to the global economic recovery by supporting the airline industry, not undermining it.
Did You Know?
- As of 2019, the global airline industry generated over $838 billion.
- IATA represents approximately 290 airlines, comprising 82% of global air traffic.
- The global airline industry supports over 65.5 million jobs around the world.
Yohaig NG Benefits
Yohaig NG offers you the latest and most comprehensive Naija news, informing you about the happenings in your community and nationwide.
With Yohaig NG, you can access a plethora of information in one place, from Naija breaking news to in-depth features and editorial pieces.
We urge you to engage with us, share your thoughts in the comments, and join the vibrant Yohaig community.
Stay updated with the latest Naija news now.